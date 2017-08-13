Advertising

In the wake of this weekend's violent white nationalist march in Charlottesville, Virginia, Donald Trump has refused to unequivocally disavow racist, Nazi beliefs. "We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

His daughter and senior advisor Ivanka Trump, a practicing Orthodox Jew, released her own statement. "There should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis," she wrote. "We must all come together as Americans -- and be one country UNITED. #Charlottesville."

While unequivocal in their condemnation, the statements can be parsed. In the first tweet, she's attempting to cement her reputation as the "liberal" Trump. In the second, she's leaving room for white nationalists to interpret her words to meet their own values.

Twitter has its own thoughts about what she's doing — and for many, it's too little, too late.

Some point out that Ivanka herself is a Jewish woman who still seems to have little effect on her father's rhetoric.

Others point out that she basically just disavowed her own dad.

Some blame her for bringing white nationalists to the White House.

And others just want to remind her who her father is.

