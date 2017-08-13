Advertising

In the wake of this weekend's violent white nationalist march in Charlottesville, Virginia, Donald Trump has refused to unequivocally disavow racist, Nazi beliefs. "We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

His daughter and senior advisor Ivanka Trump, a practicing Orthodox Jew, released her own statement. "There should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis," she wrote. "We must all come together as Americans -- and be one country UNITED. # Charlottesville."

1:2 There should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 13, 2017

2:2 We must all come together as Americans -- and be one country UNITED. #Charlottesville — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 13, 2017

While unequivocal in their condemnation, the statements can be parsed. In the first tweet, she's attempting to cement her reputation as the "liberal" Trump. In the second, she's leaving room for white nationalists to interpret her words to meet their own values.

Twitter has its own thoughts about what she's doing — and for many, it's too little, too late.

Some point out that Ivanka herself is a Jewish woman who still seems to have little effect on her father's rhetoric.

America's Most Powerful Jewish Woman™ can't get her dad to say a bad word about neo-Nazis. https://t.co/437OzJNd5L — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) August 13, 2017

I feel like she and her dad are doing a good cop bad cop thing. Or awful cop, slightly less awful but still really awful cop #charlotesville https://t.co/YKdkoMV4nZ — Paul T Hughes (@NotoriousPTH) August 13, 2017

Others point out that she basically just disavowed her own dad.

Sooo you ADMIT there is no place in society for your dad https://t.co/k8vpy3T4Oc — Matt Osborne (@OsborneInk) August 13, 2017

.@IvankaTrump: nice words, but until this country hears them from @realDonaldTrump over and over again, they will mean very little. https://t.co/vvY5oAhjXn — Jonathan Zucker (@jonathanzucker) August 13, 2017

She has worked with racists and neo-Nazis for years, furthering their objectives. Like rest of the admin, she's complicit in the carnage. https://t.co/mi3VQUA0Ep — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) August 13, 2017

Some blame her for bringing white nationalists to the White House.

Ivanka Trump and her family have made Bannon, Miller and Gorka national political figures. https://t.co/b6jQWbZcO6 — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) August 13, 2017

And others just want to remind her who her father is.

Ivanka sit down I have something to tell you about your father https://t.co/xSrmCxwJQT — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) August 13, 2017

Has anyone told this poor woman who her father is? https://t.co/r4G0Qfeg0m — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) August 13, 2017

