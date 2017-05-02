Advertising

Like the rest of America, Ivanka Trump apparently did not enjoy hearing her father (and our president) bragging about grabbing women "by the pussy" without their consent in that now-infamous Access Hollywood tape.

The New York Times reports that after watching the tape, Ivanka Trump "made an emphatic case for a full-throated apology" from her dad, according to several people present for a "crisis discussion" that took place in Trump's office after the tape was released.

Advertising

But Donald Trump is not big on apologies, and that discussion did not end well. "As she spoke, Mr. Trump remained unyielding," the Times reports. "His daughter’s eyes welled with tears, her face reddened, and she hurried out in frustration."

This almost makes you feel sorry for the first daughter. Not quite though! For someone who keeps trying to brand herself as a champion for women's rights, she sure works (very) closely with her father, who is a champion for women being treated like objects.

Advertising

Donald Trump eventually did apologize for what he said to Billy Bush on the infamous tape. "Anyone who knows me knows these words don’t reflect who I am ... I said it, I was wrong, and I apologize," he said.

Shortly after the Access Hollywood video was released to the public, Ivanka Trump issued her own painful statement on the issue:

My father’s comments were clearly inappropriate and offensive and I’m glad that he acknowledged this fact with an immediate apology to my family and the American people.

In the past, Ivanka Trump has responded to accusations of her dad's sexist behavior by calling him "an equal opportunity offender" who has "said plenty of rough things about men over the years," Fox News reports.

Advertising

Ohhhhhh our bad, Ivanka. We didn't realize he ALSO grabs men by the crotch without their consent. What a relief! This is definitely someone we want running our country.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.