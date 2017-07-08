Advertising

It looks like Ivanka Trump isn't trying so hard "stay out of politics" anymore. Ivanka reportedly accompanied Donald Trump to a G20 meeting about African migration and health on Saturday, and then briefly took her dad's place when he stepped out.

2nd day of #G20 Hamburg summit starts with Africa, Migration & Health. Ivanka accompanies Pres Trump pic.twitter.com/TJN07r9ftX — Svetlana Lukash (@LanaLukash) July 8, 2017

According to the BBC, when Donald Trump stepped out to attend another meeting with a leader from Indonesia. In his absence, Ivanka took his seat at a table with British prime minister Theresa May, Chinese president Xi Jinping, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

A photo of Ivanka sitting at the table was taken by a Russian attendee, who tweeted and later deleted it. But, social media had already gotten wind of it, and it quickly made the rounds on Twitter.

Ivanka Trump, unelected, unqualified, daughter-in-chief, is representing the US at the G20 summit next to May, Xi, Merkel. Photo @LanaLukash pic.twitter.com/fvs0EMy8z7 — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) July 8, 2017

According to the BBC, it's common for world leaders to step out of these meetings to attend others, but they'll typically have a high-ranking official sit in for them.

While Ivanka is one of the president's advisers, the photo of her sitting among some of the most powerful people in the world sparked some backlash on Twitter.

This is utterly bizarre, if true: Ivanka Trump sitting in on G20 working group in place of her dad. https://t.co/pM6IuAsGAI — Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) July 8, 2017

Ivanka, June 26: "I try to stay out of politics."



July 8: Seated with global leaders as an equal at the G20 summit. https://t.co/PLMz5fRUD1 — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) July 8, 2017

Ivanka Trump replaces her father at the #G20 summit. Oddly, I don't recall anyone having elected her into office... 🤔 https://t.co/VJM42s0Exc — Tristen Naylor (@TristenNaylor) July 8, 2017

Can you *imagine* the Republican fury if Hillary had sent Chelsea to represent her at this meeting? — Scout (@about_scout) July 8, 2017

The President of the #USA is meant to be in these talks, not one of his family. This undermines US credibility & insults global leaders #G20 https://t.co/FH4hqi8vSq — Angus Blair (@AngusBlair1) July 8, 2017

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Here's a whole treatise on nepotism. #Trump #G20 https://t.co/5Pjx3UVwMb — Vassilis Ntousas (@VNtousas) July 8, 2017

The BBC reports that Ivanka didn't make any major contribution to the meeting, and that her father did come back to take his seat a short while later.

Guess we're going to have to add "Take Your Daughter to the G20 Summit Day" to the calendar of national holidays.

