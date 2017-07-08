It looks like Ivanka Trump isn't trying so hard "stay out of politics" anymore. Ivanka reportedly accompanied Donald Trump to a G20 meeting about African migration and health on Saturday, and then briefly took her dad's place when he stepped out.
According to the BBC, when Donald Trump stepped out to attend another meeting with a leader from Indonesia. In his absence, Ivanka took his seat at a table with British prime minister Theresa May, Chinese president Xi Jinping, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
A photo of Ivanka sitting at the table was taken by a Russian attendee, who tweeted and later deleted it. But, social media had already gotten wind of it, and it quickly made the rounds on Twitter.
According to the BBC, it's common for world leaders to step out of these meetings to attend others, but they'll typically have a high-ranking official sit in for them.
While Ivanka is one of the president's advisers, the photo of her sitting among some of the most powerful people in the world sparked some backlash on Twitter.
The BBC reports that Ivanka didn't make any major contribution to the meeting, and that her father did come back to take his seat a short while later.
Guess we're going to have to add "Take Your Daughter to the G20 Summit Day" to the calendar of national holidays.