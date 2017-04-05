Advertising

Ivanka Trump sat down with Gayle King on CBS This Morning to talk about her new life in Washington, D.C. and reveal just how little show knows about the English language in an interview that aired Wednesday morning.

Asked by Oprah's BFF to respond to the critics (and SNL sketch) who say that she is complicit in Donald Trump's harsh agenda, Trump said, "If being complicit is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact then I’m complicit." (Fact: That's not mean "complicit" means.)

Gayle King also asked Ivanka Trump to respond to people who hold her accountable for not speaking up against the anti-women's rights, anti-gay rights, anti-climate actions her dad has taken. The supposedly-charismatic automaton insists that just because she's silent on those issues, doesn't mean she's silent.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jyoGkhLFpA4

"I would say not to conflate lack of public denouncement with silence. I think there are multiple ways to have your voice heard. In some cases, it’s through protest and it’s through going on the nightly news and talking about or denouncing every issue on which you disagree with," she explained.

So, yeah. Just because Ivanka Trump isn't using her position to openly advocate for the rights of women and LGBT people and people of color as Donald Trump brazenly guts their protections and actively seeks to hurt them, doesn't mean she wants to be held accountable for not helping the marginalized.

She's helping something (?) somehow (??).

Very brave of Ivanka to speak out against.... something (?) in secret and behind closed doors https://t.co/mRLMI9Z5ni — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) April 5, 2017

Despite calling herself an "advocate" throughout the interview, Ivanka Trump said that it's not her job to share her opinions.

"This isn’t about promoting my viewpoints. I wasn’t elected by the American people to be president." -- @IvankaTrump https://t.co/RB5MYqy7Jd pic.twitter.com/kZ4GhvEoj8 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 5, 2017

Just because you don't see or hear Ivanka Trump stand up for people of color, women and LGBT people, doesn't mean she's not whispering something nice somewhere.

TL;DR Ivanka Trump is

