On Wednesday, Ivanka Trump treated her five-year-old daughter to arguments at the Supreme Court, getting VIP seats to the debate, "Do Arbitration Agreements between Nursing Homes and Patients Violate Public Policy or are they enforceable under the Federal Arbitration Act." Fun!

The photo op at the highest court in the land was posted to Twitter with a pro-judiciary message that is shocking coming from Trump.

Arabella & me at the Supreme Court today. I'm grateful for the opportunity to teach her about the judicial system in our country firsthand. pic.twitter.com/1YXHyZ9ADZ — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 22, 2017

Compare and contrast:

Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2017

'Vanky has been on a journey in DC to be both a mouthpiece for her dad, and to smooth out his edges by directly contracting his incendiary statements.

On Tuesday, the distractingly aesthetically pleasing Trump tweeted about religious tolerance, to which Twitter replied, TELL YOUR DAD.

America is a nation built on the principle of religious tolerance. We must protect our houses of worship & religious centers. #JCC — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 20, 2017

I wish there was someone else in your family who could get this message to a wider audience. — Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) February 21, 2017

Girlfriend's smile on the steps of SCOTUS was met with the same principle: PLEASE TELL DADDY ABOUT THE MAJESTY OF AN INDEPENDENT JUDICIARY.

BRING YOUR FATHER ON THIS TOUR. He seems to not know you can't take court to court. — Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) February 22, 2017

maybe teach your dad while you're at it. — Len Smith (@ignu) February 22, 2017

perhaps your father @realDonaldTrump @POTUS could use some education on this issue as well — Brandon John (@BrandoBarton) February 22, 2017

People translated her tweet into Donald Trump.

so-called judicial system — BenDavid Grabinski (@bdgrabinski) February 22, 2017

You're doing it wrong. "So-called judicial system". Or is this some sort of positive public face thing?https://t.co/0gwIcLm5Ow — Old Rant Dump (@TrumpinTheShark) February 22, 2017

And Twitter had follow up questions.

did you happen to teach Arabella how she could see Grandpa there pretty soon for tax evasion and sexual assault? — Jake Erlanger (@jakeerlanger) February 22, 2017

@IvankaTrump Since justice is of sudden concern to you, perhaps u should pay those liens due to nonpayment on your jewelry line. — Justice Johnson (@ACJJustice) February 22, 2017

but did you tell her that grandpa wants to appoint Justices who will take away her right to choose and control her own body??! — Jason Berkenfeld (@berkenfeld) February 22, 2017

@IvankaTrump and how your father is attempting to undermine it at every opportunity? she'll have a lot to learn when she gets older — Charles LaCalle (@charleslacalle) February 22, 2017

I hope this includes how the Republicans stonewalled all attempts to fill a vacancy because they're petulant children. — 🍸 Amber Love ☕ (@elizabethamber) February 22, 2017

@IvankaTrump hopefully Arabella will learn not to delegitimize or offend judges in particular the American born ones with Mexican heritage — desavoia (@desavoia) February 22, 2017

Great! Soon you can teach her about the #Impeachment process FIRSTHAND! — Dash Dangerfeld (@judgematty) February 22, 2017

You going to tell her the truth? That her Poppop ISN'T more powerful than the judicial system? — IStandWithComey (@LaBellDebi) February 22, 2017

Next time you go on an educational field trip Ivanka, for the sake of the world, please bring your dad along.

