On Wednesday, Ivanka Trump treated her five-year-old daughter to arguments at the Supreme Court, getting VIP seats to the debate, "Do Arbitration Agreements between Nursing Homes and Patients Violate Public Policy or are they enforceable under the Federal Arbitration Act." Fun!
The photo op at the highest court in the land was posted to Twitter with a pro-judiciary message that is shocking coming from Trump.
Compare and contrast:
'Vanky has been on a journey in DC to be both a mouthpiece for her dad, and to smooth out his edges by directly contracting his incendiary statements.
On Tuesday, the distractingly aesthetically pleasing Trump tweeted about religious tolerance, to which Twitter replied, TELL YOUR DAD.
Girlfriend's smile on the steps of SCOTUS was met with the same principle: PLEASE TELL DADDY ABOUT THE MAJESTY OF AN INDEPENDENT JUDICIARY.
People translated her tweet into Donald Trump.
And Twitter had follow up questions.
Next time you go on an educational field trip Ivanka, for the sake of the world, please bring your dad along.