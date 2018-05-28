Ivanka Trump is getting dragged for posting this 'unbelievably tone deaf' photo with her son.

You may find it hard to believe. But Ivanka Trump is in trouble again for being completely out-of-touch with what's going on in the country her dad is currently running into the ground (on second thought, that's pretty easy to believe).
Over the weekend, the first Daughter shared a photo of her embracing her two-year-old son, Theodore. "My <3! #SundayMorning," she wrote in the caption.
The photo is being called "tone deaf" since she shared it amid numerous reports about immigrant families being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border under the Trump administration's policies.
The rest of the internet seems to share these sentiments.
Until recently, families suspected of entering the U.S. illegally were permitted to stay together until the case was completed, Time reports. But family separations at the border have been reportedly happening for months, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a "zero tolerance" policy in April, according to Reuters.
"Those apprehended will be sent directly to federal court under the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service," a Department of Homeland Security official told Reuters, "and their children will be transferred to the custody of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement."
Since October, more than 700 children have been separated from their parents, the New York Times reports. And another report that is going viral this week says that the Department of Health and Human services "lost track of" more than 1,500 children who they had placed with U.S. sponsors.
Jim Carrey summed it up with his latest painting:
Heartbreaking 💔