Good, stable, not-at-all narcissistic Ivanka Trump spent her Labor Day laboriously checking in with Instagram pages like @OnlyIvanka and @IvankaTrunp (sic), double-tapping the types of images she adores.
Liking photos of herself is a consistent hobby of her's. Ivanka has consistently partaken (partook?) in sharing her love of herself with fans of her own face.
Jezebel reported bak in August that Ivanka follows 38 Ivanka Trump fan accounts, with names like "ivanka.curves," "ivankaisaqueen," and "ivanka.lioness."
You know what they say: the apple doesn't fall far from the orange.