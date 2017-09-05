Advertising

Good, stable, not-at-all narcissistic Ivanka Trump spent her Labor Day laboriously checking in with Instagram pages like @OnlyIvanka and @IvankaTrunp (sic), double-tapping the types of images she adores.

Ivanka spent her morning liking fan page photos of herself on Instagram pic.twitter.com/JUK7Co31rS — Madeline Conway (@MadelineRConway) September 4, 2017

Liking photos of herself is a consistent hobby of her's. Ivanka has consistently partaken (partook?) in sharing her love of herself with fans of her own face.

ivanka trump is having a nice quiet evening liking instagrams of herself pic.twitter.com/qA2fCUGMlu — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) June 6, 2017

Ivanka Trump stays outta politics bc she too busy going through Instagram liking photos of herself on fan pages pic.twitter.com/km2enREYpT — Lauren Katzenberg (@Lkatzenberg) June 27, 2017

Jezebel reported bak in August that Ivanka follows 38 Ivanka Trump fan accounts, with names like "ivanka.curves," "ivankaisaqueen," and "ivanka.lioness."

A List of Ivanka Trump Fan Accounts That Ivanka Trump Follows On Instagram https://t.co/wbBe0qMvDb via @jezebel they are all about herself. — Kathy Payne (@KathyPayne17) August 8, 2017

You know what they say: the apple doesn't fall far from the orange.

Everyone has their passions, and a Trump's passion is their Trumpself. Giphy

