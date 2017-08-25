Yesterday, Ivanka Trump posted this photo on Twitter of her posing with a very suspicious-looking pile of "fan" mail.
"Overjoyed by these beautiful letters," the President's "advisor" wrote. "Reading them is one of the highlights of my week."
Judging from these letters, Ivanka's "fans" are: (A) Children. (B) Adult Trump supporters. (C) Her father, or (D) not even a little bit real.
Answer: We can't confirm but are strongly leaning towards (C).
But whether these kids are real people or fake news, one thing is factual: Ivanka Trump just got her ass handed to her on Twitter.
And though Ivanka Trump's "fans" may very well be a figment of the Trump family's deluded imagination, former Trump advisor Kal Penn shared his own, very real, letter of resignation:
