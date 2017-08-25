Advertising

Yesterday, Ivanka Trump posted this photo on Twitter of her posing with a very suspicious-looking pile of "fan" mail.

Overjoyed by these beautiful letters. Reading them is one of the highlights of my week. 😍 pic.twitter.com/AF5tSMHnB6 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 25, 2017

"Overjoyed by these beautiful letters," the President's "advisor" wrote. "Reading them is one of the highlights of my week."

Judging from these letters, Ivanka's "fans" are: (A) Children. (B) Adult Trump supporters. (C) Her father, or (D) not even a little bit real.

Answer: We can't confirm but are strongly leaning towards (C).

Some agree:

Your dad's handwriting has improved greatly! — Justin Arnold (@JustinOArnold) August 25, 2017

I wish your dad would spend more time studying policy and less time writing you all these letters. — Guy Endore-Kaiser (@GuyEndoreKaiser) August 25, 2017

Wow, your dad's drawings look great. — Steve Schreiber (@sschreiber13) August 25, 2017

While others are leaning towards (D): these fans are FAKE AF.

this fake kid is real as hell pic.twitter.com/gCDsRdD6v7 — deaux (@dstfelix) August 25, 2017

But whether these kids are real people or fake news, one thing is factual: Ivanka Trump just got her ass handed to her on Twitter.

Here are some other letters for you from your people @realdonaldtrump @POTUS Ivanka pic.twitter.com/4GaRHg8KbC — LOVETRUMPSHATE (@safeagain1) August 25, 2017

Aw, are these from the kids you let out of your sweatshops? — Brook Lundy (@brooklundy1) August 25, 2017

Did you get the one from my kids calling you a vacuous, hypocritical narcissist with a treasonous, con man father? — Pat Finnegan (@PatTapBoom) August 25, 2017

Everyone's focusing on one detail in the photo of the "letters" from "fans" that's particularly symbolic of the Trump family "values":

Whatever staffer made these fake letters to Ivanka Trump, I loved this little touch - was it a commentary on being blinded by greed? pic.twitter.com/qFtUUAGeWo — Lennie Briscoe (@jerryorbach) August 25, 2017

we love a role model pic.twitter.com/0R0QoY4xkY — dιglγ (@digggles) August 25, 2017

I think maaayyybe this ome is real pic.twitter.com/Y8FKi0XOn6 — Elliot Waiver (@neilscudder) August 25, 2017

Others asked the questions we're all asking:

Why would anybody, especially children, send thank you letters to Ivanka Trump? https://t.co/cqBCpdKKmY — Kat Capps ❄️ (@KatCapps) August 25, 2017

What are they thanking you for? — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) August 25, 2017

And though Ivanka Trump's "fans" may very well be a figment of the Trump family's deluded imagination, former Trump advisor Kal Penn shared his own, very real, letter of resignation:

We had a letter for you too! 😍 pic.twitter.com/6cm9PklvvQ — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) August 25, 2017

Good work as usual, Twitter.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.