It seems Ivanka Trump is trying to get in touch with the common people. The New York Times reports that Ivanka Trump's brand has discontinued its high-end line in order to focus on more affordable fashion jewelry.

While the fine jewelry line consisted of diamond bracelets, rings, and necklaces that would cost customers thousands of dollars apiece, the items in her fashion line are aimed at mass-market common folks like us, and will cost less than $100 each.

Abigail Klem, president of Ivanka Trump's brand, said in a statement to Vanity Fair that the decision to discontinue the fine jewelry line is "part of our company's commitment to offering solution-oriented products at accessible price points."

"We will be focusing our efforts on existing and new categories that are most relevant to our loyal customers—including fashion jewelry, which successfully launched last fall with price points that are aligned with the rest of our collection," Klem continued. (She didn't mention anything about the companies that have recently decided to drop Ivanka's products.)

See guys? Ivanka Trump's brand is a brand of the people. She's just like us!

