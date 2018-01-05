The 21 craziest Ivanka Trump moments in the White House tell-all, 'Fire and Fury.'

The eagle has landed. Fire and Fury, the book Donald Trump quite literally doesn't want you to read, was released five days early in defiance of his lawyers' cease and desist letter. Reporter Michael Wolff's tell-all on the first months of the Trump administration is a lively, terrifying portrait of a team so dysfunctional they gave a journalist such intimate access.

It can be overwhelming, so I picked one protagonist for us to follow through this bonkers moment in American history.

Here are the most crucial quotes related to the one and only socialite-turned jewelry model-turned-Advisor to the President, Ivanka Trump.

1. Ivanka Trump apparently doesn't like Melania, and made fun of the fact that her stepmother thought her father could be president.

In 2014, when he first seriously began to consider running for president, Melania was one of the few who thought it was possible he could win. It was a punch line for his daughter, Ivanka, who had carefully distanced herself from the campaign. With a never-too-hidden distaste for her stepmother, Ivanka would say to friends: "All you have to know about Melania is that she thinks if he runs he'll certainly win."

2. It was Ivanka who crushed Chris Christie.

Fun fact: Christie was the prosecutor who put Jared Kushner's father Charlie in prison for illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion, and witness tampering. Wolff writes, "Ivanka told her father that Christie's appointment as chief of staff or to any other high position would be extremely difficult for her and her family, and it would be best that Christie be removed from the Trump orbit altogether."