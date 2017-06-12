Advertising

On Monday morning, Ivanka Trump, First Lady Daughter and White House advisor, spoke to Fox & Friends about the "viciousness" she was not expecting to encounter in response to her father's presidency.

Here's the clip of Ivanka saying "there’s a level of viciousness that I was not expecting" from Trump's critics pic.twitter.com/cVWTUm4Y2b — David Mack (@davidmackau) June 12, 2017

During the interview, Ivanka Trump stated:

“There is a level of viciousness that I was not expecting. I was not expecting the intensity of this experience, but this isn’t supposed to be easy. My father and this administration intends to be transformative, and we want to big, bold things.”

Advertising

It's a strange statement given that her father ran one of the most vicious (if not the most vicious) presidential campaigns ever, calling for his opponent Hillary Clinton to be put in jail for her use of an unsecured server for her emails. He also mocked a disabled reporter, said Mexicans were rapists, and got into a public spat with the Muslim family of a soldier killed by a suicide bomber in Iraq. Not to mention the years he spent hounding President Obama about his birth certificate.

And all of that was before he was even elected.

Advertising

Obviously Twitter had some stuff to say about this. A lot of stuff to say, as a matter of fact.

And we are surprised at the viciousness and ferocity of your asshole father. So I guess we're even. https://t.co/MZTQyf9Edo — RethinkThePink (@RethinkThePink1) June 12, 2017

Poor Ivanka misses the good old days when the now-POTUS said his predecessor was un-American and his opponent should be jailed without trial https://t.co/Y7v6fUo9fl — Adam Schiff (@ajschiff) June 12, 2017

All the tweets mocking Ivanka for being sad about the viciousness her father faces when he won his seat by insulting everyone but himself 😂 — Nisreen Eadeh (@NisreenEadeh) June 12, 2017

Awwweeee...was Washington not impressed with autocratic rule? Poor Ivanka — s rae (@srae30849426) June 12, 2017

Advertising

Umm....no, Ivanka. But, you will soon see how vicious Americans can be when traitors help a foreign dictator take over our government. ⏳ — TSD (@TGSD64) June 12, 2017

Apparently Ivanka has no idea who her dad is, because she is shocked, shocked I tell you, at the level of viciousness in DC. — truthbyDW (@truthbyDW) June 12, 2017

Poor Ivanka. We didn't expect to lose our health insurance or see our fellow citizens deported or see you make money while working in WH. — JustLetMeFinish (@JustLetMeFinish) June 12, 2017

#Ivanka thinks shes a victim and has to "keep her head down" cause D.C. is so mean. Now, that is RICH. Spare us the victimhood. Geez. — liberalfarmboy (@arkansasvance) June 12, 2017

Advertising

Was she likewise surprised by the personal and vicious attacks of Obama by crazy people about his birth certificate?https://t.co/F78Nq76xQO — Turner & Associates (@Turner6767) June 12, 2017

Ivanka Trump, whose daddy led the ugliest indictment of a sitting president, the 6 year birtherism movement, frets about viciousness. No. — Hal Corley (@Halcyon270) June 12, 2017

Oh sorry Ivanka you are taken aback by the Level of Viciousness at your dad?



We are taken aback by his utter lack of sense & moral values pic.twitter.com/5COsXYFZZL — Just A Nerd (@ANerdsMind) June 12, 2017

.@IvankaTrump your dad encouraged violence against protesters and sold 'Trump that Bitch' t shirts. https://t.co/aDQgVvhGji — Timothy Simons (@timothycsimons) June 12, 2017

Advertising

yeah none of us expected that level of viciousness ivanka tbh pic.twitter.com/U3dsRaoL51 — darth:™ (@darth) June 12, 2017

Ivanka Trump "blind-sided"! Just a thought: Maybe if your father was honest, decent, and trustworthy there would be less viciousness. pic.twitter.com/gVCBPyTqAr — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 12, 2017

Ivanka Trump surprised by 'level of viciousness' aimed at her father.



The mayor of London was surprised by your father's too. — Rhonda Barket (@RhondaBarket) June 12, 2017

When Ivanka whines like a #snowflake about the "Level of viciousness" toward Trump #MAGA pic.twitter.com/XIL3IETSJa — Doctor #Covfefe (@ShomahKhoobi) June 12, 2017

Advertising

If Ivanka Trump wants to see an unimaginable level of viciousness, She should read the American Health Care Act. — Jessie Lahr (@JessieLahrr) June 12, 2017

Remember when Ivanka's dad said Ted Cruz's dad assassinated JFK? — Hannah Höchocinco (@MsAvignon) June 12, 2017

Ivanka slept thru the past 8 years when half the country treated the president like a stray dog relieving itself on their lawn. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) June 12, 2017

Ivanka: We didn't expect this level of viciousness

Me: YOUR FATHER THREATENED TO JAIL HIS OPPONENT IN A NATIONALLY TELEVISED DEBATE — Mark Young (@mm_young) June 12, 2017

Advertising

23 million losing health ins, seniors paying 800% more, constant lies & excuses, loss of stature in the world, etc .That level, Ivanka???? — BILL STORM (@JUSTSAY221) June 12, 2017

It doesn't seem like that "viciousness" is going to stop anytime soon, so Ivanka better get used to it.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.