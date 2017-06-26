Advertising

This morning, Ivanka Trump, special assistant to the president, told Ainsley Earhardt of Fox & Friends, "I try to stay out of politics." Go ahead, pick your jaw up off the floor.

Trump was interviewed on the morning show, ostensibly to talk about her work with her father, but as it turns out, politics is just not her thing! She claimed she stays out of politics when asked about her father's Twitter habit. “His political instincts are phenomenal. He did something that no one could have imagined he’d be able to accomplish," she added, apropos of nothing.

WATCH: @IvankaTrump talks advising her father, her differing viewpoints, and grades the president | @ainsleyearhardt pic.twitter.com/vjM4TDspMh — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 26, 2017

Ivanka Trump, who claimed in the interview that she advises her father on "a plethora of things," has top level security clearance and an office in the West Wing of the White House. Saying she tries to "stay out of politics" is like a surgeon saying she "tries to stay out of the operating room."

"I don't profess to be a political savant, so I leave the politics to other people," Trump told Fox & Friends. Instead, she said she focuses on areas where she can "add to positive value" and "contribute to the agenda." She gave examples like policies around workforce development, policies that enable working families to thrive, helping veterans and dealing with the country's opioid problem. I'm no politician, but those do kind of sound like political things to me—maybe it's the word "policy"?

But if Ivanka Trump is looking for a way to really stay out of politics, giving up her office in the White House might be a good first step. Just a thought.

