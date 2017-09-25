Advertising

An OB-GYN totally slammed Ivanka Trump on Twitter over Trump's postpartum depression segment on Dr. Oz. It was basically the Twitter version of being hit by a bus, and then dragged along under that bus for at least 30 yards.

The OB-GYN, Dr. Veronica Ades, didn't have a problem with Trump speaking about her postpartum depression, which is a very serious and real condition. What Ades was mad about was the hypocrisy involved in Trump herself not being more involved in stopping the healthcare bill Graham-Cassidy from passing, despite her father's obvious approval of it.

Advertising
Advertising

As it stands, the Graham-Cassidy bill doesn't cover pre-existing conditions (although there may be some sort of a loophole), so a woman who's suffered from some form of postpartum depression (or any depression, really) might end up spending a ton of money on their treatment. Plus, the Trump administration has basically been a nightmare for women thus far, so Ades is telling Ivanka Trump to "shut up or put up."

Advertising
Advertising

The Dr. Oz appearance really did seem more of a move to make her seem "relatable." Conveniently, there was no sort of helpful, frank discussion on how important treatment is, and why her father's beloved healthcare plan would leave so many people without insurance.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.