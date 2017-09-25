Advertising

An OB-GYN totally slammed Ivanka Trump on Twitter over Trump's postpartum depression segment on Dr. Oz. It was basically the Twitter version of being hit by a bus, and then dragged along under that bus for at least 30 yards.

Ivanka Trump, do you not see how going on Dr. Oz talking about your postpartum depression is a giant "fuck you" to American women? — Veronica Ades (@veroniac) September 22, 2017

The OB-GYN, Dr. Veronica Ades, didn't have a problem with Trump speaking about her postpartum depression, which is a very serious and real condition. What Ades was mad about was the hypocrisy involved in Trump herself not being more involved in stopping the healthcare bill Graham-Cassidy from passing, despite her father's obvious approval of it.

Normally, I fully support celebrities openly talking about postpartum depression because it is a huge problem and underreported. — Veronica Ades (@veroniac) September 22, 2017

But RIGHT NOW your father & his cronies are actively seeking to eliminate reproductive AND mental health coverage for millions of women. — Veronica Ades (@veroniac) September 22, 2017

So unless you are out there, on the frontlines, speaking out LOUDLY to stop Graham-Cassidy from passing, I don't want to hear it. — Veronica Ades (@veroniac) September 22, 2017

You get zero credit. I don't think you are a good person. In fact, you get negative points. — Veronica Ades (@veroniac) September 22, 2017

Because you KNOW that PP depression is a problem, you KNOW that it's not the woman's fault, and you KNOW how bad it is. — Veronica Ades (@veroniac) September 22, 2017

But instead of using the nepotistic power that you have to help other women with pp depression or other preg complications, you do nothing. — Veronica Ades (@veroniac) September 22, 2017

Let them eat cake, right? We hear you, Ivanka, loud and clear. — Veronica Ades (@veroniac) September 22, 2017

As it stands, the Graham-Cassidy bill doesn't cover pre-existing conditions (although there may be some sort of a loophole), so a woman who's suffered from some form of postpartum depression (or any depression, really) might end up spending a ton of money on their treatment. Plus, the Trump administration has basically been a nightmare for women thus far, so Ades is telling Ivanka Trump to "shut up or put up."

IDK but I think I love you 😂🚨👩🏻‍🎓 — 🍋 (@emmajamesrey) September 22, 2017

That 'rant' is for all of us. It's truth, and if she's not listening now, she'll regret it (as much as a trump can) later. @IvankaTrump — Eggbeating (@eggbeating) September 22, 2017

Thank you for this thread. I had PP depression with suicidal thoughts...I had insurance and got treatment...every woman should have access. — Haas Policy (@haaspolicy) September 22, 2017

Yeah, I don't think her admission was ever about awareness. It was just PR points for Ivanka. — rmsteward (@rmsteward) September 22, 2017

The Dr. Oz appearance really did seem more of a move to make her seem "relatable." Conveniently, there was no sort of helpful, frank discussion on how important treatment is, and why her father's beloved healthcare plan would leave so many people without insurance.

