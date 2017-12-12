Ivanka Trump defied her dad in the lamest way possible. She’ll be getting trolled until Christmas

Grab your blast shields and tell your family you love them because there's a war going on just outside your door. There's a war...on Christmas, and Ivanka Trump is leading the charge.
Still silent on Donald's disgusting tweet insinuating that Senator Kirsten Gillibrand prostituted herself for campaign donations, Complicit Ivanka has chosen this moment (of all things) to defy the president's dogma.
As everyone knows, it is President Trump who single-handedly revived the celebration of Jesus's birthday here in America, a day that otherwise went unnoticed with Obama in office.
Warning: graphic depiction of a war zone ahead.
EXCUSE ME?
WE DON'T SAY "HAPPY HOLIDAYS" IN TRUMP'S AMERICA.
WE DONT SAY HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!! WE SAY MERRY CHRISTMAS!!! YOUR DADDY BROUGHT IT BACK!— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) December 12, 2017
Your dad didn’t bring “Merry Christmas” back so you can tweet “Happy Holidays.”— ewα καszubα (@kashoobs) December 12, 2017
wE sAY mErRy cHriSTmAs iVAnkA— Hunter (@keyboard_addict) December 12, 2017
Oh dear,,, what is happening , the First Lady of all people should know it is Merry CHRISTmas now !! We Christian's have been waiting for year's to say this without fear of prosecution !!— Walter(Owen's Grandp (@walterowensgrpa) December 12, 2017
American values are under attack.
Ivanka converted to Judaism in 2009, and while that didn't motivate her to condemn her father for defending Nazis, it did inform her holiday greeting.