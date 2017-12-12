Ivanka Trump defied her dad in the lamest way possible. She’ll be getting trolled until Christmas

Orli Matlow
Dec 12, 2017@5:38 PM
Grab your blast shields and tell your family you love them because there's a war going on just outside your door. There's a war...on Christmas, and Ivanka Trump is leading the charge.

This is America. We don't acknowledge other religions' celebrations here.
Still silent on Donald's disgusting tweet insinuating that Senator Kirsten Gillibrand prostituted herself for campaign donations, Complicit Ivanka has chosen this moment (of all things) to defy the president's dogma.

As everyone knows, it is President Trump who single-handedly revived the celebration of Jesus's birthday here in America, a day that otherwise went unnoticed with Obama in office.

#Pensacola #Florida #MakeAmericaGreatAgain #USA #MAGA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on

Warning: graphic depiction of a war zone ahead.

EXCUSE ME?

WE DON'T SAY "HAPPY HOLIDAYS" IN TRUMP'S AMERICA.

American values are under attack.

When someone says "Happy Hanukkah."
Ivanka converted to Judaism in 2009, and while that didn't motivate her to condemn her father for defending Nazis, it did inform her holiday greeting.

