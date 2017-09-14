Advertising

Ivanka Trump thinks people have "unrealistic expectations" about her influence over president Donald Trump, she said an interview with the Financial Times published on Thursday. Though she is technically an adviser to the president, Ivanka claims that there are misconceptions about how often she can actually persuade her father to change his mind.

According to The Huffington Post, Ivanka reportedly organized five weeks worth of meetings to convince her dad not to pull out of the Paris climate accord, and then he went ahead and did it anyway.

"Some people have created unrealistic expectations of what they expect from me," Ivanka told the Financial Times. "That my presence in and of itself would carry so much weight with my father that he would abandon his core values and the agenda that the American people voted for when they elected him. It’s not going to happen. To those critics, shy of turning my father into a liberal, I’d be a failure to them."

Advertising

You're right, Ivanka. It's very unrealistic for people to think that one of the president's advisers should influence his decisions. Where'd they get a crazy idea like that?!

She added that while members of the Trump administration often disagree on things, if she were to express her differing views to the public, it would "mean I'm not part of the team."

Ivanka's husband Jared Kushner, who is also a Trump adviser, chimed in about his wife's working relationship with her dad.

"She tries to be supportive of her father and I think that she is able to both agree and disagree with him in private and share her feedback with him honestly and respectfully," he said. "She’s worked with him for a long time – longer than anyone else in the White House."

Advertising

Ivanka goes on to say that rather than being judged by the actions of her father, she wants to be judged by the policy issues she's taking on herself, like gender equality in the workplace.

Okay then.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.