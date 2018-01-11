Ivanka Trump's fashion company tweets about a 'modern metal,' gets quickly trolled into oblivion.

Despite working in the White House and being subjected to federal ethics law, Ivanka Trump, the person, still makes money off of Ivanka Trump™, the brand. And when Ivanka Trump™ the brand pitched one of its bracelets on Twitter, well, people couldn't help but relate it to Ivanka Trump, the person.

The hot new accessory is a "modern metal" that has it all—but people have other metal in mind for the first daughter.

Here’s a sneak peek of “Mueller’s Mittens” when the indictments come down.

Maybe they’ll let you market them via Skype from prison? pic.twitter.com/4bZSOT9Pif — Eric Clarkson (@Eric_Clarkson) January 11, 2018

I think these will fit you better. Yay fashion. pic.twitter.com/YI77bDi9fc — Jennifer L Wick (@jlcamp87) January 11, 2018

Gold, silver, plastic zip tie. As long as it fits. — dawn h. (@RokinRobin) January 11, 2018

pic.twitter.com/yVcZXIQhmh — The Gospel According to Betty (@RogueBettySays) January 11, 2018