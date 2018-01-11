Ivanka Trump's fashion company tweets about a 'modern metal,' gets quickly trolled into oblivion.

Despite working in the White House and being subjected to federal ethics law, Ivanka Trump, the person, still makes money off of Ivanka Trump™, the brand. And when Ivanka Trump™ the brand pitched one of its bracelets on Twitter, well, people couldn't help but relate it to Ivanka Trump, the person.
The hot new accessory is a "modern metal" that has it all—but people have other metal in mind for the first daughter.
Here’s a sneak peek of “Mueller’s Mittens” when the indictments come down.— Eric Clarkson (@Eric_Clarkson) January 11, 2018
Maybe they’ll let you market them via Skype from prison? pic.twitter.com/4bZSOT9Pif
I think these will fit you better. Yay fashion. pic.twitter.com/YI77bDi9fc— Jennifer L Wick (@jlcamp87) January 11, 2018
Gold, silver, plastic zip tie. As long as it fits.— dawn h. (@RokinRobin) January 11, 2018
As in handcuffs! Come on guys! You make it too easy!— Molly Jong-Fast🌤 (@MollyJongFast) January 11, 2018
The jokes really write themselves.
Oh sweetie! Need one on each wrist with a lovely chain between them.— Professor Flossy (@ProfessorFlossy) January 11, 2018
I swear, now @IvankaTrump is just trolling us. Handbag rip off princess will be going away in handcuffs.— Maggie Klaus 🍩 (@Maggie_Klaus) January 11, 2018
Ah, yes.
Metal bracelets...as in handcuffs...as in arrests...as in criminals.
Criminals as in crimes, like fraud and money laundering.
Metal really does look good on everyone.