Ivanka Trump's fashion company tweets about a 'modern metal,' gets quickly trolled into oblivion.
Orli Matlow
Jan 11, 2018@6:33 PM
Despite working in the White House and being subjected to federal ethics law, Ivanka Trump, the person, still makes money off of Ivanka Trump™, the brand. And when Ivanka Trump™ the brand pitched one of its bracelets on Twitter, well, people couldn't help but relate it to Ivanka Trump, the person.

The hot new accessory is a "modern metal" that has it all—but people have other metal in mind for the first daughter.

The jokes really write themselves.

Ah, yes.

Metal bracelets...as in handcuffs...as in arrests...as in criminals.

Criminals as in crimes, like fraud and money laundering.

Metal really does look good on everyone.

