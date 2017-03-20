Advertising

San Francisco fashion boutique Modern Appealing Clothing, known as MAC (not the makeup brand), filed a class action lawsuit in the San Francisco Superior Court on Thursday. The lawsuit claims that Ivanka Trump gets an unfair advantage in the marketplace because by leveraging power and prestige of the White House to promote her handbags.

The suit alleges that Ivanka Trump The Brand is getting an unfair advantage "from Donald J. Trump being the President of the United States and from Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared, working for the President of the United States."

There's no doubt that Ivanka Trump The Brand has gotten extra attention recently, especially from the White House. President Trump famously took time out of being Commander in Chief to blast Nordstrom, which discontinued selling Ivanka's line.

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

Then there was that time President Trump's Kellyanne Conway straight-up turned the White House briefing room into QVC to tell America to "go buy Ivanka's stuff," a confirmed ethics violation.

Kellyanne Conway just told everybody to "go buy #Ivanka's stuff," potentially violating Ethics Law. @EdwardTHardy pic.twitter.com/CdQfQNIVHF — Brother Mark (@ProgressWeekly) February 9, 2017

Despite Nordstrom and other large retailers dropping the line, Forbes reports that Ivanka's sales exploded after receiving a "free commercial" from Conway.

“My clients just want an even playing field,” MAC's lawyer R. Michael Lieberman told Courthouse News on Friday. “As a result of their unlawful acts, defendants have reaped and continue to reap unfair benefits and illegal profits at the expense of plaintiff MAC and the class it seeks to represent,” MAC wrote in the 11-page complaint.

SF Gate reports that "The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages on behalf of women's clothing retailers operating in California since January, and for an order preventing the Ivanka Trump brand from being sold in California."

Papa/President Trump is subject of a similar lawsuit, with a DC wine bar alleging unfair competition against Trump's Washington hotel.

You know what they say: The family that gets sued together, gets....booed together.

