It's National Library Week, a time to celebrate these glorious institutions where you have unlimited access to knowledge and get to enjoy without buying. They're kind of like a Netflix for books.
First Daughter, White House staffer and human embodiment of a vanilla-scented candle Ivanka Trump sent out a tweet for the occasion.
But because Ivanka Trump is in an actual position to help librarians as Assistant (to the) President, people are asking her to put her policy where her tweets are.
Margaret Howard, a public librarian in Richmond, Virginia, went viral for pointing out that Ivanka Trump's empty gesture is just that: an empty gesture.
The #SaveIMLS hashtag refers to the campaign to keep federal funding for the Institute of Museum and Library Services, which would be eliminated under President Donald Trump's budget.
Ivanka's Twitter mentions quickly became the place to rally for libraries and point out her hypocrisy .
"Knowledge, learning, and reading!" aren't things that Donald Trump, and his administration that Ivanka is a part of, particularly values.
If she truly values libraries, she has a unique way of saying thanks.
In conclusion: