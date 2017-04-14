Advertising

It's National Library Week, a time to celebrate these glorious institutions where you have unlimited access to knowledge and get to enjoy without buying. They're kind of like a Netflix for books.

First Daughter, White House staffer and human embodiment of a vanilla-scented candle Ivanka Trump sent out a tweet for the occasion.

This #NationalLibraryWeek, we honor our libraries and librarians for opening our eyes to the world of knowledge, learning and reading! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 14, 2017

But because Ivanka Trump is in an actual position to help librarians as Assistant (to the) President, people are asking her to put her policy where her tweets are.

Advertising

Margaret Howard, a public librarian in Richmond, Virginia, went viral for pointing out that Ivanka Trump's empty gesture is just that: an empty gesture.

Your dad wants to cut all of our federal funding but thanks for the tweet. #SaveIMLS https://t.co/N6o9xIGuFg — Margaret Howard (@Miss_Librarian) April 14, 2017

The #SaveIMLS hashtag refers to the campaign to keep federal funding for the Institute of Museum and Library Services, which would be eliminated under President Donald Trump's budget.

Ivanka's Twitter mentions quickly became the place to rally for libraries and point out her hypocrisy .

Defunding libraries as proposed in your dad's budget hurts hardworking Americans pic.twitter.com/DHQ0i9IezF — EveryLibrary (@EveryLibrary) April 14, 2017

Advertising

It's NOT a conservative issue or a progressive issue. This is an American issue. Please stand up for libraries at https://t.co/xi54P9usa0 pic.twitter.com/Uf0ZJG8oQk — EveryLibrary (@EveryLibrary) April 14, 2017

LIbriaries are not being made obsolete by technology, but by out of touch politicians who do not recognize how libraries serve communities. — Kathkarn (@kathlbrrn) April 14, 2017

Thanks for honoring us, but we're in serious trouble if your dad has his way. Kind words won't pay the bills. #saveimls — Emily Clasper (@eclasper) April 14, 2017

Advertising

"Knowledge, learning, and reading!" aren't things that Donald Trump, and his administration that Ivanka is a part of, particularly values.

Then stop defunding them so you don't look like a hypocrite. — YasmineGalenorn (@YasmineGalenorn) April 14, 2017

Advertising

Can you hire one to read some history books to your father & Sean Spicer? Asking for the nation. — Stephanie Cannizzaro (@stephcannizzar1) April 14, 2017

There's a book called The Dictionary you should try. "Complicit" is under "C." — Caketrain (@caketrainpress) April 14, 2017

https://twitter.com/rakawi/status/852885136702132225

If she truly values libraries, she has a unique way of saying thanks.

In conclusion:

Advertising

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.