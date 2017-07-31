Advertising

Ivanka Trump is just one woman. One woman with an empire of knock-off footwear made by poorly paid Chinese workers who make $62 a week, at a sweatshop where activists investigating human rights abuses sometimes go missing. One woman with the ear of the president, who happens to be her father. Who sometimes sits in at big, important meetings with world leaders while Daddy is off doing other things. But she is just one woman. She cannot do everything. Especially when "everything" entails keeping her father from being terrible.

Which is why she would like you, the American people, to lower your expectations of her.

Politico reports:

Meanwhile, [Ivanka] desperately wants to lower expectations of what she can achieve in an administration where she views herself as one person on a large team — even though other White House officials said she still has access to the president whenever she desires it. Allies have bucked up her spirits by telling her that her legacy will look better in hindsight if she is successful in moving the needle on her stated issues. And as she navigates the unique role of working-daughter-in-the-White House, she is reading Eleanor Roosevelt’s biography for guidance and inspiration.

Huh.

"Bitch please." -- Eleanor Roosevelt.

R. Couri Hay, a longtime friend of the Trump's told Politico that “it’s unrealistic, unfair and cruel to expect her to change climate policy and pre-K and women’s issues in six months.”

The gist of all of this is that Ivanka totally wants her Daddy to not do terrible things, like pull out of the Paris climate accord, or randomly kick all the trans people out of the military, but she cannot always change his mind! Especially since, according to the Politico article, she only even found out about Daddy's plan to ban all the trans people from the military after he tweeted it. Just like the Pentagon did!

And also she doesn't want to kill her street cred with the Republicans.

Ivanka Trump has explained to critics that she doesn’t want to ruin her credibility with Republicans, whose support she will need, by being perceived as what she sometimes refers to as a “super-lib” and expressing her personal disagreement with the administration’s most conservative policies.

It may come as a relief to Ivanka that, as it turns out, pretty much no one has very expectations at all.

Dear Ivanka: my expectations could not be lower than they already are. Rest easy, dear. — Jules (@JW4Resistance) July 31, 2017

@TPM here is a tip for you Ivanka runs a sweatshop that pays women $0.75 an hour she has no compassion for Humanity stop pretending she does https://t.co/wu2i9hvlEf — Ganymedess (@kitazanit) July 31, 2017

I mean she's nailing it so far https://t.co/cwywZqbBGd — Andi Zeisler (@andizeisler) July 31, 2017

Reminder: Ivanka Trump is a soulless husk of a human being. Adjust your expectations accordingly. — CanerdianGirl (@CanerdianGirl) July 31, 2017

See, Ivanka! You are already a success!

