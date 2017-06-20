Advertising

Legitimate political operative Ivanka Trump headed to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to talk her paid leave plan with lawmakers.

Associated Press reporter Erica Werner tweeted a pic of Senator Marco Rubio welcoming Czarina Trumpina to the Capitol, and, of course, it was irresistibly meme-able.

Embrace their embrace.

Rubio and the Trumps go waaaaaay back, back to the Republican primary, when Donald Trump bullied him with the nickname "Little Marco" and insinuated that his boots were effeminate and then Rubio insulted Trump's penis.

There's nothing new under the sun.

