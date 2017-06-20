News > Politics
Marco Rubio’s attempt to hug Ivanka Trump is today’s delightfully awkward meme.
Legitimate political operative Ivanka Trump headed to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to talk her paid leave plan with lawmakers.
Associated Press reporter Erica Werner tweeted a pic of Senator Marco Rubio welcoming Czarina Trumpina to the Capitol, and, of course, it was irresistibly meme-able.
Ivanka Trump arriving at the Capitol greeted by Sen Rubio. She's now meeting with lawmakers on child tax credit. pic.twitter.com/shhrD9kOnW— Erica Werner (@ericawerner) June 20, 2017
"My name's Olaf, and I like warm hugs!" pic.twitter.com/9LywxqrdrV— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) June 20, 2017
Marco Rubio is the guy at a party who asks a girl "Where's my hug?" pic.twitter.com/DScJmKz3La— Barstool NewsNetwork (@BarstoolNewsN) June 20, 2017
Ivanka: Who are you again? Rubio: I'm Marco. Ivanka: Pollo? pic.twitter.com/my9g2EpCwe— Kermanetherunner (@KermaneB) June 20, 2017
Rubio and the Trumps go waaaaaay back, back to the Republican primary, when Donald Trump bullied him with the nickname "Little Marco" and insinuated that his boots were effeminate and then Rubio insulted Trump's penis.
Marco Rubio hugs Ivanka like she's a giant bottle of water. pic.twitter.com/KgfoNTtb2O— Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) June 20, 2017
When Rubio goes in for the hug pic.twitter.com/hivW42QiwO— Tom Hearden (@followtheh) June 20, 2017
Marco Rubio going in for a hug with Ivanka, serving your Tuesday dose of cringeworthy pic.twitter.com/0399pd7LiQ— tehr (@tehrrific) June 20, 2017
Ivanka’s inner monologue when Marco Rubio tries to say hi: pic.twitter.com/V1DLj8AnPq— Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) June 20, 2017
"Little Marco" meets "Little Donald" pic.twitter.com/BNJfiwphC2— Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) June 20, 2017
The Thirstiest Senator™ pic.twitter.com/jR48pFgKv2— eve peyser (@evepeyser) June 20, 2017
There's nothing new under the sun.
Just a daily reminder to each of you that none of you are special or original pic.twitter.com/84XdoBBSM8— Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) June 20, 2017