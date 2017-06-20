Advertising

Legitimate political operative Ivanka Trump headed to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to talk her paid leave plan with lawmakers.

Associated Press reporter Erica Werner tweeted a pic of Senator Marco Rubio welcoming Czarina Trumpina to the Capitol, and, of course, it was irresistibly meme-able.

Ivanka Trump arriving at the Capitol greeted by Sen Rubio. She's now meeting with lawmakers on child tax credit. pic.twitter.com/shhrD9kOnW — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) June 20, 2017

Embrace their embrace.

"My name's Olaf, and I like warm hugs!" pic.twitter.com/9LywxqrdrV — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) June 20, 2017

Advertising

Marco Rubio is the guy at a party who asks a girl "Where's my hug?" pic.twitter.com/DScJmKz3La — Barstool NewsNetwork (@BarstoolNewsN) June 20, 2017

Rubio and the Trumps go waaaaaay back, back to the Republican primary, when Donald Trump bullied him with the nickname "Little Marco" and insinuated that his boots were effeminate and then Rubio insulted Trump's penis.

Advertising

Marco Rubio hugs Ivanka like she's a giant bottle of water. pic.twitter.com/KgfoNTtb2O — Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) June 20, 2017

When Rubio goes in for the hug pic.twitter.com/hivW42QiwO — Tom Hearden (@followtheh) June 20, 2017

Marco Rubio going in for a hug with Ivanka, serving your Tuesday dose of cringeworthy pic.twitter.com/0399pd7LiQ — tehr (@tehrrific) June 20, 2017

Ivanka’s inner monologue when Marco Rubio tries to say hi: pic.twitter.com/V1DLj8AnPq — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) June 20, 2017

Advertising

There's nothing new under the sun.

Just a daily reminder to each of you that none of you are special or original pic.twitter.com/84XdoBBSM8 — Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) June 20, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.