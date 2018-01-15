Ivanka Trump’s Martin Luther King Day tweet went over just as well as you thought it would.

Today is the Trump White House's first Martin Luther King Day in power, and it comes at a difficult year for their relationship with civil rights. Last Thursday, Donald Trump allegedly called the entire continent of Africa (and El Salvador and Haiti) "shithole countries," asking why the United States couldn't import more white people like Norwegians.

Trump and co. have spent the last couple of months railing against NFL players' non-violent protests of police brutality, and called them "sons of bitches." The list goes on and on.

But that didn't stop Ivanka Trump from chiming in on the trending topic of #MLKDay.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was one of the world’s great heroes. Today we honor his profound life and legacy. #MLKDay https://t.co/VIXfTpGXT4 pic.twitter.com/5n0dJKXJ94 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 15, 2018

But people pointed out that if MLK were alive today, he'd have something to say about the Trump administration and a certain first daughter's complicity.

Until you actively condemn your father's words and actions, you are complicit. You don't get to play both sides. — Tweez (@Lukethomas101) January 15, 2018