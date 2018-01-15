Ivanka Trump’s Martin Luther King Day tweet went over just as well as you thought it would.

Today is the Trump White House's first Martin Luther King Day in power, and it comes at a difficult year for their relationship with civil rights. Last Thursday, Donald Trump allegedly called the entire continent of Africa (and El Salvador and Haiti) "shithole countries," asking why the United States couldn't import more white people like Norwegians.
Trump and co. have spent the last couple of months railing against NFL players' non-violent protests of police brutality, and called them "sons of bitches." The list goes on and on.
But that didn't stop Ivanka Trump from chiming in on the trending topic of #MLKDay.
But people pointed out that if MLK were alive today, he'd have something to say about the Trump administration and a certain first daughter's complicity.
Look no further than MLK's own words to see how he would respond to such a tribute.
She could learn a think or two by Googling "Martin Luther King."