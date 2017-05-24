Advertising

A recent Washington Post op-ed that entitled "Melania and Ivanka Trump show the world what feminine power looks like" is being roasted for its definition of "feminine power."

Opinions: Melania and Ivanka Trump show the world what feminine power looks like https://t.co/pLhW5C5tHD — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 24, 2017

Opinion writer Kathleen Parker wrote:

"Melania and Ivanka Trump stood as beacons of light in a part of the world that remains cloaked in the darkness of religious fundamentalism and oppression. Preternaturally beautiful, they seemed to glide as apparitions above the sea of dark suits and white robes and must have struck fear in the hearts of men whose culture demands that women be publicly invisible."

Advertising

I'd say Donald wrote the op-ed himself but it had adjectives fancier than "huge." Giphy

That's right, to be a "beacon of light" is to stand there and look pretty!

It gets worse:

Wordlessly, they projected strength, intelligence, grace — and a timeless wisdom that all women share.

Wordlessly—as in, silently—they looked "strong" because they wore expensive, light-colored clothes in Saudi Arabia. That's all it takes.

Call us old school, but we think "feminine power" should involve words, articulating smart arguments and advocating for rights and freedoms.

Advertising

Women are challenging this definition of "feminine power," which is the real feminine power.

Melania and Ivanka showed "feminine power" by being beautiful and silent? That's not what "power" means. https://t.co/RDVnJKwHXz — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) May 24, 2017

Maybe just me, but I don't think of "feminine power" as thing primarily enabled by having a wealthy father or being married to a wealthy man https://t.co/4XBBNLyaZG — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) May 24, 2017

@washingtonpost is this a joke? Enabling a corrupt bully in order to reap rewards is "feminine power?" No thank you. Is this the 1950s? — Diana Hathaway (@diana4color) May 24, 2017

In that they are the photo negative of feminine power, and when you develop the picture it's Simone Biles & RBG riding a tiger with a sword https://t.co/s2UHpT7SvJ — Sady Doyle (@sadydoyle) May 24, 2017

Advertising

@washingtonpost Putin was more afraid of Hillary than 45. That's feminine power. — Dona E. Bowens (@DonaBowens) May 24, 2017

.@washingtonpost No. This is what feminine power looks like. pic.twitter.com/RsHnqQMc1r — Torbjorn Borg (@fiddlecub) May 24, 2017

@washingtonpost Oh please! What's with the puff piece? (And I usually like you.) Here are much better examples of feminist power. #ivankanotafeminist pic.twitter.com/oaWQor3inw — helen (@helenfcrawford) May 24, 2017

@washingtonpost Beg to differ. They inherited or married their success. Their power is doled out to them by the men in their lives. — Candace (@B0rdertourista) May 24, 2017

@washingtonpost Wow. Two rich women who are staying with the money, dont speak truths for fear of losing lifestyles. That is NOT POWER!!! — Jane B. (@noplainbrain) May 24, 2017

Advertising

Melania and Ivanka feminine power?



Power to do what?



Steal shoe/bag designs?



Cover for a deranged sexual predator traitor?



Spare us. pic.twitter.com/SKqjGrMmwC — CeeLee (@CeeLeeMusic) May 24, 2017

Oh, and in addition to its retro definition of "feminine power," Parker's lens is pretty damn Islamophobic as well.

Because it's only in the benighted Arab world that women are "cloaked in darkness."



Speaking of cloaked in darkness... pic.twitter.com/lKtzEksZdW — Elliott Lusztig (@ezlusztig) May 24, 2017

Um. This is...really terrible. It's White supremacist and xenophobic. The light/dark analogy. "Feminine" power through WW's looks? pic.twitter.com/C0uLRQLSQU — Trudy (@thetrudz) May 24, 2017

Advertising

We'd love to think that "feminine power" means to be quiet and pretty, but with Donald Trump on the loose attacking women's rights and grabbing genitals, it feels like we've lost the luxury.

Until we have that GIF of Simone Biles and Ruth Bader Ginsberg riding a tiger with a sword, this is what feminine power looks like. Giphy

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.