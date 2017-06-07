Ivanka Trump's face is on the cover of Us Weekly for a face-saving profile in which "sources" claim that she will "always fight for what she believes in," as she works in the White House while her father Donald Trump dismantles civil rights and environmental protections.
Now it's a meme, people taking the headline and applying it to pop culture's best kids with sh*tty dads, who'd get the same treatment if they only had an in at Us Weekly like Ivanka does.
Why I disagree with my Dad. pic.twitter.com/cuwZqqff9k— michelle buchman (@michelledeidre) June 7, 2017
Why I disagree with my dad pic.twitter.com/bbO0ZgnvoW— Evan DeSimone (@Smorgasboredom) June 7, 2017
Daddy issues span from Sci Fi to the great works of literature.
"WHY I DISAGREE WITH MY DAD" pic.twitter.com/2V1vtC3Tlb— Eliot Nelson (@eliotnelson) June 7, 2017
WHY I DISAGREE WITH MY DAD pic.twitter.com/DC8lbq6Ewn— Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) June 7, 2017
WHY I DISAGREE WITH MY DAD pic.twitter.com/3iY6WIlpMY— Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) June 7, 2017
And it got real, real dark.
This meme shall reign supreme...until Donald Trump's next spelling mistake on Twitter.