Ivanka Trump's face is on the cover of Us Weekly for a face-saving profile in which "sources" claim that she will "always fight for what she believes in," as she works in the White House while her father Donald Trump dismantles civil rights and environmental protections.

"Why I disagree with my dad. Uh - and my husband. Also, my brothers. And those officials who jailed the people exposing my sweatshop, also, pic.twitter.com/tDGWvwWZSx — Nick Amadeus (@NickAmadeus) June 7, 2017

Now it's a meme, people taking the headline and applying it to pop culture's best kids with sh*tty dads, who'd get the same treatment if they only had an in at Us Weekly like Ivanka does.

WHY I DISAGREE WITH MY DAD pic.twitter.com/XWsCpCB0Re — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) June 7, 2017

Why I Disagree With My Dad pic.twitter.com/ZtH7L9qWHF — ANTHONY OLIVEIRA (@meakoopa) June 7, 2017

Why I disagree with my Dad. pic.twitter.com/cuwZqqff9k — michelle buchman (@michelledeidre) June 7, 2017

Why I Disagree With My Dad pic.twitter.com/5EIf6yHJSs — Gabe Gonzalez (@gaybonez) June 7, 2017

"Why I disagree with my Dad" pic.twitter.com/dGbcoGUmqz — Sean Morrow (@snmrrw) June 7, 2017

'Why I Disagree With My Dad' pic.twitter.com/lqoJCjKHKX — Salacious Materiel (@ZeddRebel) June 7, 2017

Why I Disagree With My Dad pic.twitter.com/gA55cWc0mg — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) June 7, 2017

Why I disagree with my dad pic.twitter.com/bbO0ZgnvoW — Evan DeSimone (@Smorgasboredom) June 7, 2017

Why I Disagree With My Dad pic.twitter.com/1LCgmaCQms — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) June 7, 2017

Why I Disagree With My Dad pic.twitter.com/Bpwf3UsnCR — Mitchell Friedman (@Friedmang) June 7, 2017

Why I Disagree with my Dad pic.twitter.com/bcPEAUQhzL — Brighid (@brighido) June 7, 2017

Why I Disagree With My Dad pic.twitter.com/tkJKbsP50f — Mallory Clair (@mallegory) June 7, 2017

Daddy issues span from Sci Fi to the great works of literature.

Why I Disagree With My Dad pic.twitter.com/dd37fqpFfp — april lavalle (@imatoofbrush) June 7, 2017

"WHY I DISAGREE WITH MY DAD" pic.twitter.com/2V1vtC3Tlb — Eliot Nelson (@eliotnelson) June 7, 2017

"Why I Disagree With My Dad" pic.twitter.com/xDzZjPg7ZJ — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) June 7, 2017

Why i disagree with my dad pic.twitter.com/NSc7yYipss — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 7, 2017

WHY I DISAGREE WITH MY DAD pic.twitter.com/DC8lbq6Ewn — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) June 7, 2017

WHY I DISAGREE WITH MY DAD pic.twitter.com/3iY6WIlpMY — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) June 7, 2017

And it got real, real dark.

why I disagree with my dad pic.twitter.com/ZbY9Lz4474 — messica simpson (@spalinabean) June 7, 2017

Why I Disagree With My Dad pic.twitter.com/xtdKlIVmj3 — Michael Hafford (@michaelhafford) June 7, 2017

Why I Disagree with My Dad pic.twitter.com/cprNfFG0J8 — Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) June 7, 2017

This meme shall reign supreme...until Donald Trump's next spelling mistake on Twitter.

