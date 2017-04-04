Advertising

What does it mean to be complicit? It's a word that's been used to describe Ivanka Trump's powerful position in her father's campaign and now his presidential agenda, and yet, it seems she still might not know how to define the word herself. A clip from a CBS News interview with the newest "Assistant to the President," Ivanka is asked by journalist Gayle King if she believes that she is, indeed complicit.

"If being complicit is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact then I’m complicit,” she says. “I don’t know that the critics who may say that of me, if they found themselves in this very unique and unprecedented situation that I am now in, would do any differently than I am doing...I don’t know what it means to be complicit, but you know, I hope time will prove that I have done a good job and much more importantly that my father’s administration is the success that I know it will be."

Well, lucky for Ivanka, Merriam-Webster, upstanding dictionary of the people that it is, was quick to remind her (and all of us) what the word means (hint: it doesn't mean "being a force for good," and mostly means the opposite).

📈'Complicit' is trending after Ivanka Trump told CBS "I don’t know what it means to be complicit." https://t.co/qE6UcB8pUz — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) April 4, 2017

📈'Complicit' also trended in March. We wrote about it then. https://t.co/HEqWBltPUc — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) April 4, 2017

The concern over Ivanka's complicity was initially raised by journalist Lauren Duca, a claim which she then defended in conversation with Fox News' Tucker Carlson, and was further interrogated by an SNL sketch in which Ivanka (played by Scarlet Johansson) was peddling a perfume called Complicit. The full interview, which takes place inside Ivanka and Jared Trump's new D.C. home, will air in full Wednesday morning. The More You Know...

