Donald Trump may be busy fighting the results of the Presidential election in an attempt to stay rooted in the White House forever, but his daughter Ivanka apparently has other plans for the future. And they involve leaving not only the White House, but the planet.Over the weekend, the first daughter excitedly shared a tweet from NASA announcing lift off of the Falcon 9 rocket towards the U.S. space station. She commented: "We are going to the Moon soon and Mars thereafter," adding: "our president Donald Trump dreams big and shoots for the stars." Given Donald Trump's very vocal unwillingness to leave the White House, despite the election results, many people took Ivanka's tweet as a positive sign that the Trump family will be making an exit after-all.Here are 18 of the funniest reactions to Ivanka Trump announcing her and her father's plans to leave Earth: While others took issue with Ivanka Trump trying to give her dad credit for previous Presidents Bush and Obama's extensive work on the U.S. space program: The Trump Family Creed"Take credit for everything that others accomplish. Take responsibility for nothing negative of which you are in charge." This is the exact opposite of leadership. https://t.co/28UdB6cgq2— Sage Rosenfels (@SageRosenfels18) November 16, 2020 At the risk of confusing the issue with facts: "The path to a commercial launch was paved over more than 10 years, spanning both the administrations of Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama."https://t.co/b2Ii8dl0Le — Frank Amari (@FrankAmari2) November 16, 2020 I think I speak for all of us when I say this: bye!