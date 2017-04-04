Advertising

When a protest party marched to Ivanka Trump's DC home to dance and draw attention to climate change, her neighbor Dianne Bruce couldn't resist checking it out. Now, a photo of her fur coat-clad toast has become the latest viral sensation.

Ivanka Trump's neighbour watching protestors descend on Ivanka's 5 million dollar house (2017), oil on canvas pic.twitter.com/EzMzadm5xT — iz (@vuIgaire) April 3, 2017

https://twitter.com/etherealcabello/status/848974137297186816

Bruce spoke to People and Cosmopolitan about her newfound status as an icon on #TheResistance, and the wine.

“I couldn’t resist, it was just great fun, it really was,” Bruce told people. “I love seeing people having fun and doing what they do. It added pizazz to the neighborhood.”

Hundreds of protesters descend on Ivanka's $5 million DC home (well, she is part of the administration) while neighbor watches in delight. pic.twitter.com/mrOUuRMCqj — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 2, 2017

The now-legendary fur coat made its appearance for practical, rather than stylistic, reasons. Bruce was eating dinner with her husband and father when she heard the music, and went to check it out: “I went back in, it was chilly enough, and I thought I’d grab the first thing I could find. It wasn’t a statement or anything, it was just neighbors enjoying some fun on a Saturday night.”

Cosmopolitan asked Bruce the other question on everybody's mind: "What were you drinking?"

"Probably a very nice pinot grigio," she said. "I would love to say Champagne, but it was probably a pinot grigio."

The neighbor watching the LGBT protest in front of Ivanka Trump's house while drinking white wine is definitely invited to gay brunch. pic.twitter.com/Lum7pwuOsz — Gabe Ortíz 🏳️‍🌈 (@TUSK81) April 3, 2017

Bruce works as a philanthropic fundraiser, and has lived in DC's Kalorama neighborhood for 20 years. She told Cosmo that she is a "liberal democrat," and is "not particularly crazy about the Trump administration," and not just because they've ruined her neighborhood.

Being Ivanka Trump's neighbor, a dance party/protest is the least of the inconveniences Bruce experiences. She tells Cosmopolitan, just as sassy as you dreamed she would be:

I don't know why they chose the house. I think it's a difficult house to secure. It's on a corner, it's very exposed. And they immediately put up tacky saw horses wrapped in fluorescent tape, and crowd barriers. And we weren't allowed to walk on the sidewalk. You just thought, "Are you really that important?" And now they've just put a tacky Johnny on the Spot [portable toilet] out on the sidewalk of our neighborhood. I guess it's for the Secret Service. I'm like, "Ewww, really?"

I'll drink to that.

