Advertising

Last Saturday night in Washington, D.C., the ultimate activist/dance party group WERK for Peace marched to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's house to protest the administration's dangerous rejection of climate science. That is, despite Ivanka claiming to be enlightened on matters of the deteriorating planet.

earlier.... the @werkforpeace queer dance party headed to kalorama to entertain a certain white house staffer. pic.twitter.com/ePmtnR8NmU — The X2 (@TheX2BusDC) April 2, 2017

In a minute they'll be marching to party outside Ivanka's house for climate justice (Ivanka: "BFF of the gays, supposed climate czar") pic.twitter.com/4W87zmeVmj — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) April 1, 2017

While the block party was lit and featured joyful dancers in gay pride gear, the true star of the show wasn't a dancer, but a spectator.

Advertising

Massive Queer Dance Party for Climate Justice brings The Resistance to @IvankaTrump doorstep in DC #WERK4MotherEarth #Resist pic.twitter.com/d74ch58rEB — Anthony Torres (@avtorres4) April 1, 2017

Ivanka Trump's neighbor grabbed her fur coat and her wine to enjoy the show.

This photo of one of Ivanka Trump's D.C. neighbors watching people protest outside Ivanka's house is pure art. pic.twitter.com/OqOUpnT9Tg — diane alston (@dianelyssa) April 4, 2017

The neighbor was identified by the Daily Mail as Dianne Bruce, who quickly became an icon of #TheResistance.

Ivanka's neighbor eagerly watching people protest while drinking wine is goals pic.twitter.com/Nr1Em7LnMT — Maria Walker (@MariaaaWalker) April 4, 2017

Advertising

Je Suis Ivanka's Petty Neighbor pic.twitter.com/u3ymnvW31F — Mitchell Sunderland (@mitchsunderland) April 3, 2017

we are all Ivanka's neighbor, real life Lucille Bluth, who put on a full length fur coat in 55 deg weather to sip wine and watch the madness https://t.co/nCwbJMUs2a — Justin Schuyler (@JDotSchuyler) April 4, 2017

Ivanka Trump's neighbour watching protestors descend on Ivanka's 5 million dollar house (2017), oil on canvas pic.twitter.com/EzMzadm5xT — iz (@vuIgaire) April 3, 2017

Zooming in:

https://twitter.com/etherealcabello/status/848974137297186816?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fnymag.com%2Fthecut%2F2017%2F04%2Fivankas-neighbor-gleefully-watched-the-protests-against-her.html

Advertising

this picture of Ivanka's neighbor watching protesters outside of Ivanka's house is ICONIC. pic.twitter.com/aDQ6rV7hcV — the real covfefe (@WalaaDeFaro) April 3, 2017

Bruce looked like a certain queen from the Seven Kingdoms.

Ivanka’s neighbor while the protesters were marching outside her house pic.twitter.com/wjrHOjPu2z — dan (@Toxlcityy) April 4, 2017

It's a perfect ensemble.

The fur coat.

The bling.

Advertising

The wine.

This picture is perfect for everyone missing Big Little Lies, but it's better because it's real. (Side bar: Ivanka is totally an evil Renata who thinks she's a Madeleine.)

Cheers, Ms. Bruce. See you at the next protest party.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.