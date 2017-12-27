Ivanka Trump posts about her 'New Year' resolution, gets trolled to 2018.

Ivanka Trump has a New Year's resolution, but it's doesn't seem to be "stop writing tweets that are so easy to make fun of." On Wednesday, President Trump's daughter tweeted a link to an article about the benefits of sleep, and added that her "New Year resolution" was to sleep more.
Ivanka Trump really can't get out of her own way. Sure, more sleep would be lovely, but most of us don't really have that luxury. Tweeting about sleeping just set her up for tons of mocking responses, most having to do with her father's administration (and just how out-of-touch with normal life Ivanka really is).
Looking forward to seeing if Ivanka Trump posts about any more "New Year resolutions" — like wearing more expensive dresses and going on fancier vacations.