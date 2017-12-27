Ivanka Trump posts about her 'New Year' resolution, gets trolled to 2018.

Ivanka Trump has a New Year's resolution, but it's doesn't seem to be "stop writing tweets that are so easy to make fun of." On Wednesday, President Trump's daughter tweeted a link to an article about the benefits of sleep, and added that her "New Year resolution" was to sleep more.

New Year resolution, sleep more. https://t.co/giefRWGgGT — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 27, 2017

Ivanka Trump really can't get out of her own way. Sure, more sleep would be lovely, but most of us don't really have that luxury. Tweeting about sleeping just set her up for tons of mocking responses, most having to do with her father's administration (and just how out-of-touch with normal life Ivanka really is).

Sorry I'm working two jobs — Ryan Lymer (@RyanLymer) December 27, 2017

Let me guess - neither job includes ripping off designers or ‘working’ for Daddy? — Jaynie's Got a Bun (@FreeGirlNowNYC) December 27, 2017

Ivanka, you are the poster child for white privilege. Do you realize how many of us working multiple jobs just to get by and being able to "sleep more" isn't even an option? You don't even know the meaning of work. — Michele Martindill (@Docsociology4) December 27, 2017