Ivanka Trump tweeted support for Oprah and Time's Up, but Twitter isn't having it.

Ivanka Trump tweeted praise for Oprah Winfrey's inspiring speech at Sunday night's Golden Globes, but some people felt the sentiment rang false. Her tweet implored people to come together to say "Time's Up" and put an end to sexual harassment, but her own father, President Donald Trump, has a number of allegations of sexual abuse against him.
Twitter immediately jumped on the tweet, with a lot of people simply joking, "Who's going to tell her?"
Jonathan Swan, a political reporter for Axios covering Trump, tweeted that there were some "raised eyebrows" in the White House over Ivanka's tweet.
There's also the rumor that Ivanka is considering a run for president in the future.
Ivanka also apparently followed both Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi on Twitter.
This is probably not going to make her father very happy.