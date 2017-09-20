First Daughter Ivanka Trump is a smart woman—she went to college (although I'm sure no college would have turned down Donald Trump's daughter), she wrote some books (although she probably used a ghost writer), and she's a senior advisor to the President (well, she may have gotten that job for reasons other than intelligence). But clearly she doesn't know the definition of 'otherwise'; otherwise, she wouldn't have used it incorrectly.
Obviously she's not using 'otherwise' the way it's meant to be used. Unless she really is saying that her day was incredible, except for the part where she had to cuddle her little nephew Luke. Maybe she could have gone with "altogether"?
Twitter can smell a drop of blood in the water from up to five miles away, so the reaction was swift.
Even Sports Illustrated model/all-around Twitter superstar Chrissy Teigen jumped in:
Whether she knows the definition or not, it's just another misstep in her otherwise abhorrent track record.