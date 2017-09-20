Advertising

First Daughter Ivanka Trump is a smart woman—she went to college (although I'm sure no college would have turned down Donald Trump's daughter), she wrote some books (although she probably used a ghost writer), and she's a senior advisor to the President (well, she may have gotten that job for reasons other than intelligence). But clearly she doesn't know the definition of 'otherwise'; otherwise, she wouldn't have used it incorrectly.

Cuddling my little nephew Luke... the best part of an otherwise incredible day! pic.twitter.com/8Ci5SD1VJ8 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 19, 2017

Obviously she's not using 'otherwise' the way it's meant to be used. Unless she really is saying that her day was incredible, except for the part where she had to cuddle her little nephew Luke. Maybe she could have gone with "altogether"?

Twitter can smell a drop of blood in the water from up to five miles away, so the reaction was swift.

Otherwise?



The Trump family motto is: "Words - what do they mean?" https://t.co/6oEa1A1y8M — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) September 20, 2017

Mood: Ivanka Trump using the word "otherwise" incorrectly, basically saying cuddling her nephew is un-incredible — Sophia 🦋💚🔮⚧🏳️‍🌈 (@misswitch317) September 20, 2017

Don't try to bring Ivanka down! Her day was otherwise incredible! — elan gale (@theyearofelan) September 20, 2017

Even Sports Illustrated model/all-around Twitter superstar Chrissy Teigen jumped in:

"Otherwise" implies you did not like hangin with this baby. https://t.co/oB5IEZmOf3 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 20, 2017

Whether she knows the definition or not, it's just another misstep in her otherwise abhorrent track record.

Ivanka is a terrible part of an otherwise horrific administration https://t.co/OqjgTjt9Je — Megan Sass (@Megan_Sass) September 20, 2017

