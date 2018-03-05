Ivanka Trump joked about having a 'partner in crime.' Well, that backfired!

First daughter/White House "advisor" Ivanka Trump got all dressed up to attend the 133rd Gridiron Club and Foundation dinner with her husband, Jared Kushner, and her dad, Donald Trump, on Saturday night.

But before going out, she posed for a photo in her $7,990 Carolina Herrera gown, with an adorable accessory: her 6-year-old daughter, Arabella. It's a sweet photo — but Ivanka's choice of caption provoked a quick, savage response from Twitter. My pre-game partner in crime! pic.twitter.com/oPgXLwbiQd — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 4, 2018

"My pre-game partner in crime!" she wrote. This would be a benign joke from 99% of people on this planet. But when your dad's the President and your whole family is mired in multiple scandals, some of them involving allegations of illegal shit, you might want to avoid even "joking" about being a criminal.

Not saying we should lock her up (for this tweet)! We'll let the law decide that. But Twitter is pointing out why Ivanka's little "joke" isn't that funny. Also, the timing leaves much to be desired.