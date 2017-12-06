Ivanka Trump's misspelled tweet sparks 'peak' internet trolling.

It's a well established fact that First Daughter and White House Advisor Ivanka Trump struggles with the English language.
A thread went viral earlier this year tracking the many words she misuses, and she's supposed to be the smartest Trump.
Her language skills have been so consistently off, that Dictionary.com decided to troll her with their choice of "complicit" as the Word of the Year.
Ivanka's latest failed foray into human speech, to her credit, was an issue of spelling, not of basic word definitions.
Between retweets about the tax break she's lobbying to get herself, she posted a #relatable pic of her playing with her kids in an evening gown.
And, um, homegirl couldn't even spell "peek-a-boo" correctly.
She couldn't get it right on Instagram, either. Two tries, and she failed both.
People on Twitter were quick to point that out.
*Peek-a-boo pic.twitter.com/TVXMzdXoTQ— Daniel Danger Marin (@dangermarin) December 5, 2017
My 7 year old just peeked over my shoulder, read this and said "That's 'peak' like a mountain, not 'peek' like 'I see you'." God bless our public ed system.— Nolamama69 (@Nolamama69) December 6, 2017
Peek a boo, #DeutscheBank sees you, too!— Sue M. (@ResistDawg) December 5, 2017
It's "peek-a-boo". How hard is it to proofread a tweet? You are a member of the first family for crying out loud. Do you care about nothing?— Joe Pergola (@JoePergola) December 6, 2017
It’s “peek” not “peak”, Kremlin Barbie.— mich ess (@michs50) December 6, 2017
Needless to say, her "humanizing" exercise did not go as planned. Not to mention the fact that the scene kind of looks like a Russian doll.
oh good lord, there is so much wrong with this picture. Are you seriously so utterly tone deaf than to post a picture of boys looking up your dress? Or is it a dig about men hiding behind their momma's skirts? Or should we just go ... how many boys can you fit in your skirt? #TMI— WigglyButtz (@Wigglybuttz) December 6, 2017
Looks like a fun game, but there's one game of peek-a-boo she certainly wishes she could get out of.
I see you. pic.twitter.com/oIYuX65YVf— Kristen Skeet (@CastAwayKristen) December 6, 2017