Ivanka Trump's misspelled tweet sparks 'peak' internet trolling.
Orli Matlow
Dec 06, 2017@3:09 PM
It's a well established fact that First Daughter and White House Advisor Ivanka Trump struggles with the English language.

A thread went viral earlier this year tracking the many words she misuses, and she's supposed to be the smartest Trump.

Her language skills have been so consistently off, that Dictionary.com decided to troll her with their choice of "complicit" as the Word of the Year.

Ivanka's latest failed foray into human speech, to her credit, was an issue of spelling, not of basic word definitions.

Between retweets about the tax break she's lobbying to get herself, she posted a #relatable pic of her playing with her kids in an evening gown.

And, um, homegirl couldn't even spell "peek-a-boo" correctly.

She couldn't get it right on Instagram, either. Two tries, and she failed both.

Peak-a-boo! ♥️

People on Twitter were quick to point that out.

Needless to say, her "humanizing" exercise did not go as planned. Not to mention the fact that the scene kind of looks like a Russian doll.

Looks like a fun game, but there's one game of peek-a-boo she certainly wishes she could get out of.

