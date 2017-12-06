Ivanka Trump's misspelled tweet sparks 'peak' internet trolling.

It's a well established fact that First Daughter and White House Advisor Ivanka Trump struggles with the English language.

A thread went viral earlier this year tracking the many words she misuses, and she's supposed to be the smartest Trump.

a running list of words Ivanka Trump doesn't know how to use: relative, albeit pic.twitter.com/IHg2xFcI1E — eve peyser (@evepeyser) October 24, 2017

Her language skills have been so consistently off, that Dictionary.com decided to troll her with their choice of "complicit" as the Word of the Year.

She also doesn’t know what “complicit” means pic.twitter.com/eR8NxONTmB — eve peyser (@evepeyser) October 24, 2017

Ivanka's latest failed foray into human speech, to her credit, was an issue of spelling, not of basic word definitions.

Between retweets about the tax break she's lobbying to get herself, she posted a #relatable pic of her playing with her kids in an evening gown.

And, um, homegirl couldn't even spell "peek-a-boo" correctly.