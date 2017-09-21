Advertising

Ivanka Trump, White House advisor, daughter of the President, unknower of the meaning of "otherwise," went on Dr. Oz' show to discuss a serious issue faced by a lot of moms—postpartum depression. The episode doesn't air until Thursday afternoon, but CBS aired clips on Wednesday in which Trump talked about having "some level" of of postpartum depression after the births of her three kids.

.@IvankaTrump touched on a topic during our interview that women across the world can identify with: postpartum depression. Watch tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Hf3CTxsmZN — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) September 20, 2017

In the clips, Trump, 35, tells Dr. Oz, “I felt like I was not living up to my potential as a parent or as an entrepreneur and an executive. And I had had such easy pregnancies, that in some way the juxtaposition hit me even harder." She called the issue "incredibly important," and mentioned that it was a condition "that affects parents all over the country."

There are a lot of things to make fun of Ivanka Trump for, but this should really not be one of them. And as it turned out, people did not drag her for saying she had suffered from postpartum depression. No, they dragged her because of her father's healthcare plan. The Twitter responses were pretty brutal.

That's probably not covered under the Graham/Cassidy bill — Patrick Bateman (@burninglipps) September 20, 2017

Ivanka Trump reveals her struggles with postpartum depression. Is Ivanka trying to pretend to relate to normal, everyday moms??? Clueless — PEACE, LOVE, UNITY (@Flowerstoall) September 21, 2017

We don’t care if she suffered Postpartum postal her gawd dam father is giving us post trauma #Ivanka #DumpTrump #GMA cry me a dam river — NOT MY PRESIDENT (@jinxiejinxx32) September 20, 2017

With all the resources she has at her disposal, can she even imagine what working class mothers go through who don't have it? Probably not. — ItsAllGood (@its_good) September 20, 2017

Ivanka trying to get sympathy for her postpartum depression. I hate her, I hate her family, I hate her lack of self-awareness... #hardball — Spies? I Love It. (@HappyHappyBeans) September 20, 2017

Why are you having this grifter on!! There are 1000s of honest loving non racist woman who's story you can tell!! She lies about everything — Jacqui😸🐾🌻🌻🍹😽 (@jacqui0531) September 20, 2017

Please honey try raising kids on a measly salary! You rich entitled types kill me 🥄🥄🥄🎻🎻🎻 — suzy rasieleski (@suzyraz) September 20, 2017

It is pretty hard to take Ivanka Trump seriously, but the issue of postpartum depression (and mental heath in general) is a serious one. But Trump, who didn't even want to give her own employees maternity leave, just isn't super relatable.

