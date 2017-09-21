Ivanka Trump, White House advisor, daughter of the President, unknower of the meaning of "otherwise," went on Dr. Oz' show to discuss a serious issue faced by a lot of moms—postpartum depression. The episode doesn't air until Thursday afternoon, but CBS aired clips on Wednesday in which Trump talked about having "some level" of of postpartum depression after the births of her three kids.
In the clips, Trump, 35, tells Dr. Oz, “I felt like I was not living up to my potential as a parent or as an entrepreneur and an executive. And I had had such easy pregnancies, that in some way the juxtaposition hit me even harder." She called the issue "incredibly important," and mentioned that it was a condition "that affects parents all over the country."
There are a lot of things to make fun of Ivanka Trump for, but this should really not be one of them. And as it turned out, people did not drag her for saying she had suffered from postpartum depression. No, they dragged her because of her father's healthcare plan. The Twitter responses were pretty brutal.
It is pretty hard to take Ivanka Trump seriously, but the issue of postpartum depression (and mental heath in general) is a serious one. But Trump, who didn't even want to give her own employees maternity leave, just isn't super relatable.