On June 1st, the first day of LGBTQ Pride Month, Ivanka Trump took a break from being ignored by her father on climate change to tweet her support for the #LGBTQ community. A community that's been routinely savaged by her father's administration.

Logging back on after Shavuot, wishing everyone a joyful #Pride2017. This month we celebrate and honor the #LGBTQ community. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 2, 2017

I am proud to support my LGBTQ friends and the LGBTQ Americans who have made immense contributions to our society and economy. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 2, 2017

The president, so far, has taken away protections against discrimination for transgender students. He also chose Mike Pence as his vice president, a man who "once implied that the 'deterioration of marriage and family' signaled 'societal collapse,'" according to the Huffington Post.

Pence is also notoriously associated with support for "gay conversion therapy," a cruel method of "discredited psychotherapy methods that aim to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity," according to the New York Times.

So when Ivanka Trump—one of this administration's most prominent faces—expressed her support for the "hashtag" LGBTQ community, Twitter quickly called B.S.

Here are some of the funniest, angriest, and most poignant reactions:

Ivanka Trump is our Regina George. She can't sit with us and we'll only feel sorry for her if she's hit by a bus. — Ally Maynard (@missmayn) June 2, 2017

Ivanka Trump is the kind of white girl who keeps saying she loves gay people & also thinks their only purpose in life is to do her hair — Molly (@isteintraum) June 2, 2017

Ivanka Trump's tweet about LGBTQ pride is just as disjointed as her speech about female empowerment in Saudi Arabia 🖕🏽💀 — laura + some designs (@lauradesignsx) June 2, 2017

you aren't our friend. — Tim Federle (@TimFederle) June 2, 2017

Then why'd you support anti-gay Mike Pence? — mrs panstreppon (@mrspanstreppon) June 2, 2017

Like, all anyone ever needed to know about Ivanka Trump is, she likes Donald Trump. You 100% are NOT required to like your dad. — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) June 2, 2017

Happy Pride Month to all the brands out there—especially you, @IvankaTrump. Here's a list of trans people you never showed up for. — Robyn Kanner (@robynkanner) June 2, 2017

Go screw yourself, @IvankaTrump. We needed action from you, not words. You've failed the LGBT community & the world. https://t.co/O5pm97njvg — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) June 2, 2017

Ivanka Trump is a complete and total failure as Secretary of Dad. #youreFired — RANTING Robin (@puppymnkey) June 2, 2017

Like you can't just say how progressive you are and be employed by those who are advocating for the exact opposite things. — Gabe (@bdylan234) June 2, 2017

Ivanka is a joke. — DJ1028 (@Dj1028Peck) June 2, 2017

Is it me? Or is @IvankaTrump vying for the "most tone-deaf out-of-touch individual who ever lived" award? — (((Denise A Rubin))) (@DeniseARubin) June 2, 2017

Ivanka thought that said LG BBQ. That's where she thought she was going. — Albert D (@BigAlDell) June 2, 2017

check your mentions sweetie pic.twitter.com/kBpULYu1HS — steven j. horowitz (@speriod) June 2, 2017

You openly supported and campaigned for the most anti-LGBTQ+ presidential ticket in recent times. Your words mean nothing to us. — Jordan (@jordansdiamonds) June 2, 2017

Try again next time, Ivanka. Preferably after the president's actually done something to support the LGBTQ community.

