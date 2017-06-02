On June 1st, the first day of LGBTQ Pride Month, Ivanka Trump took a break from being ignored by her father on climate change to tweet her support for the #LGBTQ community. A community that's been routinely savaged by her father's administration.
The president, so far, has taken away protections against discrimination for transgender students. He also chose Mike Pence as his vice president, a man who "once implied that the 'deterioration of marriage and family' signaled 'societal collapse,'" according to the Huffington Post.
Pence is also notoriously associated with support for "gay conversion therapy," a cruel method of "discredited psychotherapy methods that aim to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity," according to the New York Times.
So when Ivanka Trump—one of this administration's most prominent faces—expressed her support for the "hashtag" LGBTQ community, Twitter quickly called B.S.
Here are some of the funniest, angriest, and most poignant reactions:
Try again next time, Ivanka. Preferably after the president's actually done something to support the LGBTQ community.