Ivanka Trump is getting roasted for claiming she had a 'punk phase.'

Ivanka Trump, sentient swatch of millennial pink working for her dad in the White House, says in her mom's book that she had a punk phase.

In her mom Ivana's memoir, Raising Trump, the Upper East Side heiress insists that she was hardcore in the '90s, complete with corduroy pants and flannel shirts:

During my punk phase in the nineties, I was really into Nirvana. My wardrobe consisted of ripped corduroy jeans and flannel shirts. One day after school, I dyed my hair blue. Mom wasn’t a fan of this decision. She took one look at me and immediately went out to the nearest drugstore to buy a $10 box of Nice’n Easy. That night, she forced me to dye my hair back to blond. The color she picked out was actually three shades lighter than my natural color… and I have never looked back!

Hmm. It's hard to believe that the dye job was from the drugstore rather than a an upscale salon, but that wouldn't make her the relatable champion of the working woman she somehow is.

Not only did she have blue in her hair, she cried when Kurt Cobain committed suicide.