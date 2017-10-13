Advertising

Hey everyone! Here's a fun, zany fact about the Trump administration that you can read and enjoy before your healthcare gets taken away. According to an old tweet dredged up by Glamour, the president's daughter is not really named Ivanka!

My actual name is Ivana. In Czech, Ivanka is the baby name for Ivana, like Bobby is to Robert. RT @Saluxious Ivanka, how'd you get u r name? — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 28, 2010

Huh! How bow dah? It turns out Ivana's dad is the one dismantling, according to CNN, a "key set of Obamacare subsidies that helped lower-income enrollees pay for health care." Not Ivanka's dad. Wild!

Hey Ivanka i hope im not being rude but...i was just curious how dif u get yur name?@IvankaTrump — SwèéT IsLánd Gírl (@Saluxious) December 28, 2010

The advisor to the president powerless to stop her father's attacks on equal rights, equal pay, and fair healthcare for lower income Americans is in fact named after her mother, Ivana Trump.

So! In case you need a refresher, Ivana Trump is the first wife of the president who's unilaterally destroying a critical part of the nation's healthcare law even after motions to repeal repeatedly failed to pass Congress.

"In Czech, Ivanka is the baby name for Ivana," said the woman we've always known as IvanKa! Maybe we should start calling her IVANA though instead, right? After all, her dad's promised to dismantle even more crucial parts of the nation's healthcare law, even though his first move has already sparked "threats of legal action and concern of chaos in insurance markets."

ObamaCare is a broken mess. Piece by piece we will now begin the process of giving America the great HealthCare it deserves! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2017

Wow, you really do learn something new every day!

