Today in "Really?" news, Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, tweeted about the need for religious tolerance, writing: "America is a nation built on the principle of religious tolerance. We must protect our houses of worship & religious centers. #JCC"

Her tweet was in response to bomb threats called in to at least 10 different Jewish community centers on Monday, for the fourth time in five weeks, according to Forward.

America is a nation built on the principle of religious tolerance. We must protect our houses of worship & religious centers. #JCC — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 20, 2017

This is a great sentiment and one that Ivanka Trump really ought to consider passing on to her father. Steve Bannon, Donald Trump's chief strategist, was the editor of Breitbart, an anti-Semitic publication, while Ivanka Trump practices Orthodox Judaism.

Twitter generally felt the same way about Ivanka Trump's message of religious tolerance: TELL YOUR DAD.

Unfortunately @IvankaTrump ur father is the architect of this new world order. It sucks when it hits home doesn't it? #LoveTrumpsHate — Justin Kahn (@TheJustinKahn) February 21, 2017

you know what would be a great way of doing that? Have your dad to tell all his nazi/klan supporters to eff off. — Alex Leo (@AlexMLeo) February 21, 2017

@IvankaTrump I wish there was someone else in your family who could get this message to a wider audience. — Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) February 21, 2017

.@IvankaTrump Seriously #Ivanka? Are you so tone-deaf, or drowning in hubris, that u don't realize how disingenuous & ironic this tweet is? — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) February 21, 2017

Copy and paste this on your dad's Twitter please. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 21, 2017

