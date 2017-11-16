Ivanka Trump finally had the balls to call out Roy Moore. She missed some things.

Advertising
As Alabama's Senate candidate and alleged pedophile Roy Moore is cratering in the polls, Bold Champion of Women Ivanka Trump has finally decided to come to the conclusion that pedophilia is bad.
In an interview about her efforts to enact tax reform that would drastically cut funding from Medicaid so she wouldn't have to pay taxes on her inheritance, Ivanka bravely stated:
"There’s a special place in hell for people who prey on children. I’ve yet to see a valid explanation and I have no reason to doubt the victims’ accounts."
Couple of things.
1. Her father is an alleged sexual predator who bragged about walking in on teenagers changing.
A "special place in hell" pic.twitter.com/ImFqu17TaP— #BackUpYouCreep (@NotThatKellyAnn) November 15, 2017
2. She didn't call on him to drop out of the race, or do anything useful with this information.
3. What took her so long?
Stunning and brave.
