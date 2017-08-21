It's safe to say that everyone who tried and failed to buy solar eclipse glasses in time for Monday's solar eclipse is pretty jealous of those who managed to snag a pair. To make matters worse, Ivanka Trump, daughter of our climate change-denying president, got to experience the eclipse from the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C. And she probably got her eclipse glasses for free, too.

Ivanka Trump took to Twitter to share a Boomerang of herself decked out in her solar eclipse glasses, emblazoned with the NASA logo.

She also shared a photo of herself wearing what looks like regular sunglasses (probably Ivanka Trump brand...), from inside the National Air and Space Museum.

Experiencing the start of the #Eclipse2017 at the National Air and Space Museum with @NASA #STEM 😎 pic.twitter.com/2bhPRzwWSc — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 21, 2017

And on Sunday, the day before the eclipse, she shared a graphic explaining how the eclipse works. Hey Ivanka, in case you didn't realize, that's SCIENCE! Science is REAL!

Wondering how it works? In a solar #eclipse, the moon passes between the sun & Earth & blocks all or part of the sun for up to about 3 hrs. pic.twitter.com/5LYiseMui0 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 20, 2017

The internet pointed out the irony in Ivanka Trump's sudden passion for the solar eclipse.

So the White House believes scientists about eclipse eye safety but not about climate or conservation science? — Loren Gomez (@UKinNYC) August 21, 2017

Funny how you promote science and yet you can't convince your father @POTUS @realDonaldTrump that #climatechange is real... — The Crown Alchemist (@CrownAlchemist) August 20, 2017

Ivanka trying to educate the world on solar eclipse science is nearly as stupid as her father denying climate change. — Cary Weldy (@caryweldy) August 21, 2017

Some suggested other uses for Ivanka's glasses.

Do those glasses block out antisemitism? Or are you just really good at ignoring it? Buy your kids some too, it's gonna be a long year. https://t.co/s5KtcVYIAD — (((OhNoSheTwitnt))) (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 21, 2017

I can still see your treason. https://t.co/83V3MpueQp — quinn cummings (@quinncy) August 21, 2017

Ivanka Trump's new "Brown-People-Be-Gone Glasses! They only allow bright, white people into your field of vision, all others can't be seen! https://t.co/1Dd1hmt8ym — Sean Masterson (@SeanMastersons) August 21, 2017

It's perfectly safe for Ivanka and her white supremacist friends to stare at the eclipse without glasses because they are superior beings. — Wolffie Wolf (@WolffieWolf) August 21, 2017

Also useful for temporarily blotting out the view of your corrupt, racist administration and the hate it spreads around the world. — Philip N Cohen (@familyunequal) August 21, 2017

Can you look into your father's dead eyes with those? https://t.co/jagDmwER3K — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) August 21, 2017

Others jumped at the chance to make jokes at Donald Trump's expense.

The president reportedly refused to wear eclipse glasses.

ivanka can’t even get her dad to wear eclipse glasses :\ pic.twitter.com/nA64oHbsXx — Joanna Rothkopf (@joannarothkopf) August 21, 2017

Thanks Ivanka. But we don't need your help understanding the eclipse. Perhaps you should help your dad understand what nazis stand for. — Keith Victor (@keithrvictor) August 20, 2017

Per sources: Ivanka/Jared among those pushing Trump to keep protective glasses on during eclipse Monday, "disappointed" that he did not... — Benjamin Landy (@Ben_Landy) August 21, 2017

two days from now, I expect a NY tabloid story on how Jared and Ivanka worked behind the scenes to get Trump to wear the glasses https://t.co/XNg5Wu3yxc — Tony Romm (@TonyRomm) August 21, 2017

In a cabinet meeting, Jared and Ivanka urged Trump not to look directly into the eclipse, but — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) August 21, 2017

And some expressed how grateful they are that Ivanka the scientist is always there to educate her fans.

WHY DID NO ONE TELL US THIS UNTIL NOW — Brook Lundy (@brooklundy1) August 21, 2017

whenever i have a question about science i always check ivanka trump's twitter for the answer https://t.co/BWs5H754zh — sophie hirsh (@maynotbecool) August 20, 2017

Ivanka doesn't think any of her followers knows what an eclipse is? She's probably right. https://t.co/FswRZsTedl — Betty F*ckin' White (@BettyFckinWhite) August 21, 2017

To be fair, Ivanka Trump has reportedly made efforts to get her father on board with the fact that climate change is real. However, her role in her father's administration doesn't do much to distance herself from the climate change-denial movement.