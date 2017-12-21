Ivanka Trump spews 'alternative facts' about the tax bill, gets obliterated.

Ivanka Trump, a friend of Fox, appeared on Fox and Friends this morning to hype up the passing of the tax bill that will personally save her millions, and people weren't as pumped as she was.
Despite giving off the vibes of a tax policy expert, she parroted a debunked promise about the bill, and made some false claims about how filing taxes works.
While the idea of doing taxes on a postcard sounds charming and easy, experts say that it is NOT the case.
Also, girl, this bill was your baby, and you don't even know when it'll kick in?
Fun fact: President Trump might hold off on signing the bill until January, so the possibly dire effects won't be felt by the masses until 2019, aka after the midterm elections.
They're so proud of what the bill was accomplished they don't want it to unfairly give them a reelection advantage. Nice!
Needless to say, people were not impressed by Ivanka's performance.
That is a load of horse manure.— Jon Wayne McKoryk (@JWMcQuatchi) December 21, 2017
This unjust, unfair, deficit busting abomination of a bill is class warfare on a grand scale that benefits people like Ivanka Trump and literally kills her fellow Americans in the process.
Don't believe the Trump-GOP-Fox lies.
You don't get to call something historic a day after it happens.— Matthew Gellert (@MatthewGellert) December 21, 2017
Give it time.
For instance, in a decade we can call it "The historic mistake that led to a global economic depression which America is still struggling to recover from."
Are you busy counting the millions you will make off the backs of the actual working people of this nation? #DirtyDynasty #GOPTaxScam— Jacquie Helt (@MTorganizer) December 21, 2017
You're celebrating a tax law that will save your family millions, and that gives 84% of benefits to the top 1%. Meanwhile, you let CHIP health insurance expire for sick American kids. The proper term for all this isn't "historic" but "unconscionable."— Cathy Forbes (@cathyforbes71) December 21, 2017
Aaaaa, a good, old-fashioned Ivanka Trump trolling feels just like coming home for the holidays.