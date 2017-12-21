Ivanka Trump spews 'alternative facts' about the tax bill, gets obliterated.

Orli Matlow
Dec 21, 2017@3:28 PM
Ivanka Trump, a friend of Fox, appeared on Fox and Friends this morning to hype up the passing of the tax bill that will personally save her millions, and people weren't as pumped as she was.

Despite giving off the vibes of a tax policy expert, she parroted a debunked promise about the bill, and made some false claims about how filing taxes works.

While the idea of doing taxes on a postcard sounds charming and easy, experts say that it is NOT the case.

Also, girl, this bill was your baby, and you don't even know when it'll kick in?

Fun fact: President Trump might hold off on signing the bill until January, so the possibly dire effects won't be felt by the masses until 2019, aka after the midterm elections.

They're so proud of what the bill was accomplished they don't want it to unfairly give them a reelection advantage. Nice!

Needless to say, people were not impressed by Ivanka's performance.

Aaaaa, a good, old-fashioned Ivanka Trump trolling feels just like coming home for the holidays.

