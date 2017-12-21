Ivanka Trump spews 'alternative facts' about the tax bill, gets obliterated.

Ivanka Trump, a friend of Fox, appeared on Fox and Friends this morning to hype up the passing of the tax bill that will personally save her millions, and people weren't as pumped as she was.

.@IvankaTrump: "I'm really looking forward to doing a lot of traveling in April when people realize the effect that this has... The vast majority will be [doing their taxes] on a single postcard." pic.twitter.com/D2bB7WgPIL — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 21, 2017

Despite giving off the vibes of a tax policy expert, she parroted a debunked promise about the bill, and made some false claims about how filing taxes works.

Obviously Ivanka has never filed her own taxes and hasn’t thought about this much, but in April people will be doing their 2017 taxes and the new law won’t have taken effect. https://t.co/FwosE0rxfL — Subscribe to My Newsletter (@mattyglesias) December 21, 2017

Ivanka, who was one of the administrations key ambassadors for the tax bill, doesn’t know April is the deadline for people to pay their previous year’s taxes, and maybe even thinks the postcard thing isn’t just some bullshit Paul Ryan made up. https://t.co/4BUyVnXa36 — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) December 21, 2017

While the idea of doing taxes on a postcard sounds charming and easy, experts say that it is NOT the case.

Also, girl, this bill was your baby, and you don't even know when it'll kick in?

Fun fact: President Trump might hold off on signing the bill until January, so the possibly dire effects won't be felt by the masses until 2019, aka after the midterm elections.

They're so proud of what the bill was accomplished they don't want it to unfairly give them a reelection advantage. Nice!