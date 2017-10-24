Ivanka Trump speaks on her commitment to American workers. Twitter speaks on her hypocrisy.

Ivanka Trump, as in the Ivanka Trump™ brand that is exclusively manufactured in sweatshops overseas, is the new spokesmodel for corporate tax cuts, going on Hannity to pitch the president's still unwritten tax plan.

She said on Monday in Pennsylvania that simplifying the tax code will democratize it (it won't). She said that providing relief to corporations will benefit the American family (it won't). And now, assuming we're all dumb and incapable of Googling things, she insists that she and her family are committed to the American worker (they aren't).

"I believe with my heart and soul, and my father does, and this administration does, that no one can best the American worker," Ivanka said. "There is no group of people more innovative, more motivated, more capable, but there’s got to be a level playing field. And there’s not a level playing field."

.@IvankaTrump: "I believe with my heart and soul, and my father does and this administration does, that no one can best the American worker" pic.twitter.com/mRKdNVybxg — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 24, 2017

She does have one thing right: Nothing says "there's not a level playing field" like a purse designer getting to work in the White House just because her dad is president.

I believe with my heart and soul, as does the internet, that Ivanka is lying about her commitment to American labor.