Ivanka Trump gave a speech about sexual harassment. Twitter's head almost exploded.

The audience at Ivanka Trump’s speech in Tokyo was either half-empty or half-full, depending on how you look at life.

Ivanka, self-proclaimed champion of women's empowerment and official mascot for President Donald "Grab Them By the Pussy" Trump, was invited to deliver a speech at the World Assembly for Women in Tokyo, and it turns out that she's not big in Japan.

The room was mostly empty, although Sean Spicer would say that this is the speech attended by the most people at all time, period.

This is what the hall in Tokyo looked like as Ivanka Trump gave her speech at a Japanese government women’s conference pic.twitter.com/7IzXMpxa6b — Anna Fifield (@annafifield) November 3, 2017

The words were pleasant platitudes you'd expect from a sentient Pinterest board, it's a shame that her dad wasn't there to see it.