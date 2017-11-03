Ivanka Trump gave a speech about sexual harassment. Twitter's head almost exploded.

The audience at Ivanka Trump’s speech in Tokyo was either half-empty or half-full, depending on how you look at life.
Ivanka, self-proclaimed champion of women's empowerment and official mascot for President Donald "Grab Them By the Pussy" Trump, was invited to deliver a speech at the World Assembly for Women in Tokyo, and it turns out that she's not big in Japan.
The room was mostly empty, although Sean Spicer would say that this is the speech attended by the most people at all time, period.
The words were pleasant platitudes you'd expect from a sentient Pinterest board, it's a shame that her dad wasn't there to see it.
As you can imagine, people laughed-or-else-they'd-cry about the delicious irony of these words coming from a Trump employee.
Maybe she can tell him the next time he says the next time he'd like to date her if she wasn't his daughter— Iain McCowie (@IainMcCowie) November 3, 2017
either irony is dead, or this is Ivankas cry for help— Scarlett Thatcher (@scarletttthatch) November 3, 2017
While the speech is nice, Ivanka and her administration are putting in place policies that set back the very things she claims to want to advance. The Trump Administration has scrapped research into the gender wage gap, birth control coverage, and wanted to make pregnancy a pre-existing condition.
Not to mention the fact that the factory where Ivanka Trump™ stuff is made is reported to horribly abuse female workers.
This isn't the first time that women of the world didn't buy the spin. Earlier this year, Ivanka's claim that her dad is an advocate for women got hissed at in Berlin.
As the Germans would say, this schadenfreude is delightful.