On the first day of Pride Month this June, Ivanka Trump tweeted her support for the LGBTQ community. Even in June, the tweet came across as tone deaf and disingenuous in the context of her father's administration.

I am proud to support my LGBTQ friends and the LGBTQ Americans who have made immense contributions to our society and economy. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 2, 2017

Now her tweet is being dragged anew, as the LGBTQ community took a shattering hit from Donald Trump on Wednesday when he banned all transgender people from the military in a draconian three-tweet directive.

Ivanka's "support" is glaring out of the Twittersphere.

Ivanka Trump last month: https://t.co/TefQMfnSVv — Monica Alba (@albamonica) July 26, 2017

Remember when people said Ivanka would be an ally for the LGBT community? https://t.co/5gVJeI5CK3 — Devon Gray (@Devon_Gray) July 26, 2017

So you still stand with them, despite your father's announcement today, @IvankaTrump? Will you stand up to @realDonaldTrump? #LGBTQ https://t.co/SvU4vJt2a3 — Russell Owen (@politicsdawg) July 26, 2017

Words without actions mean nothing. https://t.co/40WZm0p6N0 — Sara Lang (@SaraLang) July 26, 2017

Now's the time to speak up, Ivanka. https://t.co/VXjmxuF7W3 — Xeans Icemane (@Xeans) July 26, 2017

According to the Daily Beast, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, oppose the president's "anti-LGBT initiatives." However, "'they quickly determined that their 'political capital be spent elsewhere,' as one senior White House official characterized it, given that their advice on LGBT issues has been routinely overruled, if not overlooked, by this administration and President Trump."

How much does that kind of support really matter?

Back in February, the New York Times reported that Ivanka and Kushner "helped kill a proposed executive order that would have scrapped Obama-era LGBT protections."

Those days are apparently over.

Ivanka might be the least influential Presidential advisor in history — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) July 26, 2017

EVERYONE CALM DOWN! IVANKA WILL HANDLE THIS!! SHE PROMISED!!!! https://t.co/ti9x3OiBQl — Mark (@MShrayber) July 26, 2017

Your father is trying to keep trans folk from making immense contributions to our society and economy. You want to be an ally, DO something. https://t.co/k03j1esvbw — postcon hangover Amy (@spooloflies) July 26, 2017

guys don't worry, I'm sure Ivanka will release a statement soon that she "disagreed" with her father's decision — Ann-Marie Alcántara (@itstheannmarie) July 26, 2017

Ivanka Trump has, so far, said nothing about the military ban.

