On the first day of Pride Month this June, Ivanka Trump tweeted her support for the LGBTQ community. Even in June, the tweet came across as tone deaf and disingenuous in the context of her father's administration.
Now her tweet is being dragged anew, as the LGBTQ community took a shattering hit from Donald Trump on Wednesday when he banned all transgender people from the military in a draconian three-tweet directive.
Ivanka's "support" is glaring out of the Twittersphere.
According to the Daily Beast, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, oppose the president's "anti-LGBT initiatives." However, "'they quickly determined that their 'political capital be spent elsewhere,' as one senior White House official characterized it, given that their advice on LGBT issues has been routinely overruled, if not overlooked, by this administration and President Trump."
How much does that kind of support really matter?
Back in February, the New York Times reported that Ivanka and Kushner "helped kill a proposed executive order that would have scrapped Obama-era LGBT protections."
Those days are apparently over.
Ivanka Trump has, so far, said nothing about the military ban.