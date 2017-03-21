Ivanka Trump will now have an office in the West Wing of the White House, according to Politico.
She's also "in the process of obtaining a security clearance." According to ABC News, the First Daughter will indeed get the "security clearance as she serves, informally, as an adviser to her father." The (to put it kindly) unusual setup has riled critics, who are already flabbergasted by the Trump administration's promotion Ivanka Trump's business.
Now, Ivanka will be a "full-time staffer" in "everything but name," according to Politico, except she won't be automatically subject to the same ethics rules. Her lawyer did, at least, agree that Ivanka Trump should "comply with the rules that would apply if she were a government employee" due to the "new ground" the Trump administration is breaking with the arrangement.
As you can imagine, the people of Twitter are so angry about Ivanka Trump's new office that they can hardly form jokes—but here's a few folks' best shot:
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
Okay, so the tweets got pretty serious because no one can see humor through the red glaze overtaking their vision. But Trump's great for comedy, right?