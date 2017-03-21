Advertising

Ivanka Trump will now have an office in the West Wing of the White House, according to Politico.

Ivanka Trump moved to D.C. saying she would play no formal White House role. Now, she has a West Wing office. https://t.co/H7RxyhkJ7x — ProPublica (@ProPublica) March 21, 2017

She's also "in the process of obtaining a security clearance." According to ABC News, the First Daughter will indeed get the "security clearance as she serves, informally, as an adviser to her father." The (to put it kindly) unusual setup has riled critics, who are already flabbergasted by the Trump administration's promotion Ivanka Trump's business.

"Go buy Ivanka's stuff!"

-- @KellyannePolls Conway speaking from the Trump White House, where ethics go to die.pic.twitter.com/oXwMHgZK5D — John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) February 9, 2017

Now, Ivanka will be a "full-time staffer" in "everything but name," according to Politico, except she won't be automatically subject to the same ethics rules. Her lawyer did, at least, agree that Ivanka Trump should "comply with the rules that would apply if she were a government employee" due to the "new ground" the Trump administration is breaking with the arrangement.

As you can imagine, the people of Twitter are so angry about Ivanka Trump's new office that they can hardly form jokes—but here's a few folks' best shot:

1.

Ivanka will have an office in the WH but no job title. We reached out to speak to the guy's office she took in storage B. He's not happy pic.twitter.com/d6MhD4f8cC — Kevin Flood (@FLOOKLYN) March 21, 2017

2.

There's rumors Ivanka's being give WH office & sec. clearance b/c she does his hair. We may be in most dangerously stupid time in history — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) March 21, 2017

3.

Ivanka will have an office in the West Wing & will be offering some exciting product placement opportunities! — Juan Tim Peechmynt (@Juan_Abbe) March 21, 2017

4.

Absolutely ridiculous. This administration is just so embarrassing. This isn't The Apprentice. Ivanka, go home. — PersuitOfHappiness (@jennifire4) March 21, 2017

5.

Believing in Ivanka Trump's goodness is like believing in Santa Claus. Like, yeah - tell your kids it's there, but come on you're an adult. — Eliza Skinner (@elizaskinner) March 21, 2017

6.

ugh, after real estate rich kid Kushner was consulted on doomed Yemen raid, handbag manufacturer Ivanka wants security clearance — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) March 21, 2017

7.

Ivanka Trump will have a West Wing office and specialize in issues important to trust fund kids who are no fucking good. — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) March 21, 2017

8.

*raises hand*

why does ivanka trump get top secret clearance? — John DeVore (@JohnDeVore) March 21, 2017

9.

Ivanka will have an office in the West Wing & expects it to vastly improve the efficiency of her Emoluments Clause (pay to play) violations — Juan Tim Peechmynt (@Juan_Abbe) March 21, 2017

10.

Let's make sure Ivanka gets a security clearance. Her BFF Putin's girlfriend needs info. Check the date. pic.twitter.com/UO8G00SIy2 — BusyRebel (@wendydshaffer) March 21, 2017

11.

Breaking News: Ivanka secures office at the West Wing.



She has figured out where the light switches are, so she is the most qualified. — Frederick Douglass (@HITEXECUTIVE) March 20, 2017

12.

Now that Ivanka Trump has a new office in the WH (?!?), guess who'll be spending a LOT more time in the West Wing? One guess. pic.twitter.com/KtOmiiIgQX — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) March 20, 2017

13.

With security clearance Ivanka to water board terror suspects in a beautiful Ivory/Petunia colored Floral-Print Fit & Flare Midi Dress. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 21, 2017

14.

Concerns are running high as Ivanka has taken an office in the WH. When asked about her role #trump said "What? Everyone needs a fluffer" — Kevin Flood (@FLOOKLYN) March 21, 2017

15.

Ivanka moves into the West Wing; Tillerson is blowing off a NATO meeting to go to Russia. Anything wrong here? — Linda Pierson (@MsLindaPierson) March 21, 2017

16.

Ivanka Trump having a security clearance to see classified info is like me ripping off high-end designers for my clothing line. — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) March 21, 2017

17.

Congrats to Ivanka Trump on her new office at the WH. Showing young girls you can have an office in the WH if ur dad works hard enough — Kevin Flood (@FLOOKLYN) March 21, 2017

18.

The current iteration of Ivanka job stories appear to have moved past calls for people to understand the sacrifice she's making. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 21, 2017

19.

Ivanka into the White House? It’s like a coup, and the dictator’s family is moving into the palace as it prepares to the loot the country. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) March 21, 2017

Okay, so the tweets got pretty serious because no one can see humor through the red glaze overtaking their vision. But Trump's great for comedy, right?

