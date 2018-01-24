People think Ivanka Trump's new Twitter bio is a big F.U. to women.

Ivanka Trump used to describe herself on Twitter as an "entrepreneur & advocate for the education & empowerment of women & girls" despite not partaking in any projects that would contribute to the education and empowerment of women and girls.

twitter

One could even argue that by being one of her father's campaign surrogates and working in a White House that has made moves to oppose choice and equal pay for women, the advisor to the president was actively hurting the women and girls she said she wanted to empower.

Rather than changing her behavior to match her Twitter bio, Ivanka decided to change her Twitter bio.

If you check out her page now, you'll see she describes herself as:

twitter

"Job creation + economic empowerment" is the new "education & empowerment of women & girls."

The change did not go unnoticed. Journalist Stephanie Ruhle pointed it out on Saturday...