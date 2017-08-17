Advertising

When Donald Trump gave that incendiary press conference on Tuesday in which he said that the people who protest Nazis are as bad as the Nazis themselves, not to mention the fact that he said that some of them were "very fine people," Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were conveniently tucked away in Vermont.

Notably missing: Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, who were in Vermont on planned two day vacation when the POTUS news conference took place. — Tim Carter (@TimCarterCNN) August 16, 2017

Ivanka and Jared have a habit of fleeing the scene whenever things get bad, but people wondered if the parents of three Jewish children would interrupt their trip to the Ben & Jerry's factory to find some WiFi and use their power as senior advisors to have the administration take a firm stance against the people who chanted "Jews will not replace us!" and other anti-Semitic slogans in Charlottesville.

Gotta get away: A chronology of Jared/Ivanka vacations pic.twitter.com/0JrABhGJbU — Rebecca Berg (@rebeccagberg) August 16, 2017

But good news, y'all! The Fair Feminist Voice of Reason has returned to social media to be heard!

While Jews and people of color might feel shaken in the wake of the president's inability unequivocally condemn Nazism, former Democratic donor Ivanka Trump has a message for the haters and losers:

Congratulations to my talented friend & colleague Hope Hicks on being named WH Communications Director. I know she will do an amazing job! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 17, 2017

Oh. That's it? She emerged from the woods of Vermont in the midst of a national crisis to congratulate the New Mooch?

People noticed.

Congratulations to you for not standing up to racism. True colors coming out real nice 🖕🏽 — 🍊🤡 (@orangelieclown) August 17, 2017

Your rabbi thinks you're scum — adam pally (@adampally) August 17, 2017

This is a business as usual tweet at a time when your boss is dividing our country. Show some balls and stand for more than he does. — Kristie Allen (@KristieAllen88) August 17, 2017

Because a 28 year old should be running communications for the leader of the free world? You can't be serious. — jcoons (@jcoons) August 17, 2017

Your dad thinks people who want your Jewish relatives murdered are "fine people" — Max (@Maximus_Prime) August 17, 2017

You have nothing to say about your father's comments? Your silence makes u complicit. Those who fail to condemn, support by lack of action. — Sarcastic Bastard (@sarcastcbastard) August 17, 2017

I know you've been on vaycay, but are you aware that your dad has become an ardent apologist of white supremacist ideology & anti-Semitism? — GabyA (@GabrielaArana70) August 17, 2017

Hi @IvankaTrump - anything else on your mind? No thoughts on daddy's continued defense of Neo-Nazi groups and white supremacy? You fraud. — Jason L. Drori (@jdrori) August 17, 2017

For real? This is how you reemerge? OMG. You're complicit @IvankaTrump — Diane (@diane32123) August 17, 2017

Welcome back, Ivanka!

