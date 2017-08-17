Advertising

When Donald Trump gave that incendiary press conference on Tuesday in which he said that the people who protest Nazis are as bad as the Nazis themselves, not to mention the fact that he said that some of them were "very fine people," Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were conveniently tucked away in Vermont.

Ivanka and Jared have a habit of fleeing the scene whenever things get bad, but people wondered if the parents of three Jewish children would interrupt their trip to the Ben & Jerry's factory to find some WiFi and use their power as senior advisors to have the administration take a firm stance against the people who chanted "Jews will not replace us!" and other anti-Semitic slogans in Charlottesville.

But good news, y'all! The Fair Feminist Voice of Reason has returned to social media to be heard!

While Jews and people of color might feel shaken in the wake of the president's inability unequivocally condemn Nazism, former Democratic donor Ivanka Trump has a message for the haters and losers:

Oh. That's it? She emerged from the woods of Vermont in the midst of a national crisis to congratulate the New Mooch?

People noticed.

Welcome back, Ivanka!

