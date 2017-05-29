Advertising

Memorial Day is when many Americans take the day off work in order to honor and remember those who died while serving the country (and sure, maybe we eat too much and get drunk while remembering them). Even President Donald Trump, who knows maybe four things in total, knows this.

First daughter Ivanka Trump, however, may have missed the memo.

Because earlier today, her website/brand Ivanka Trump HQ posted this tweet in "honor" of Memorial Day. A lot of people didn't find it very honorable.

Never has there been a more tasteless tweet about a more tasteful combination (because champagne popsicles sound great). Because as many have pointed out on Twitter, while champagne and popsicles may be a perfect combo, champagne popsicles and Memorial Day are not.

I'm honoring my grandfathers' service & worrying about whether my nephew will be deployed. You are making popsicles @IvankaTrump ? — Leah Boustan (@leah_boustan) May 29, 2017 Sure, Ivanka Trump herself probably didn't tweet this (she's probably too busy helping her husband avoid prison). But either way, a national holiday devoted to commemorating fallen soldiers is probably not the day for your brand to be tweeting about champagne popsicles, when your father is the President of the United States. (We are still very excited for champagne popsicles though.)

Twitter is trolling the hell out of Ivanka Trump HQ for the tweet which people are calling "insensitive" and the "definition of tone-deaf":

"Let them eat cake." — Bob B. (@Bobhornet) May 28, 2017

Princess Ivanka shows equal ignorance of lives of people outside ruling class.



Princess, they have no champagne.



Let them drink Prosecco! — Invisible Person (@InvisibleMomma) May 29, 2017

I think this is @IvankaTrump's brand and not her personal tweet, but it's still incredibly tone deaf. https://t.co/B9YTego2HK — snowmanomics (@snowmanomics) May 29, 2017

Meanwhile Ivanka Trump is tweeting about champagne popsicles, but sure, let's keep talking about who is a champion for women... https://t.co/FPet4LRoMw — Tracy Ging (@tracyging) May 28, 2017

Omg. She did not tweet this on Memorial Day. How insensitive can you be? Champagne popsicles? — Jamie Kelly (@Barkforlove1) May 29, 2017

Vets aren't into it:

As this person pointed out, the whole website has re-branded Memorial Day as the "the kick off to summer."

In Trumpland Memorial Day is 'the kickoff to summer'. You cannot make this shit up. pic.twitter.com/N3NShIDUJL — Oozy Boozy (@freshnfroozy) May 29, 2017

But the best responses are coming from relatives of veterans who are trolling the first daughter by sharing photos of family members who served in the military:

Ivanka, this is my father. He served 6 tours in Vietnam and doesn't give a fuck about your champagne popsicles today. #MemorialDay #Veteran pic.twitter.com/Aj9xRTWnsF — Persistent Woman (@PixMichelle) May 29, 2017

No kidding. My father did not take a grenade & lose an eye on Saipan for freaking champagne popsicles. — Helen Graves (@helengravesnyc) May 29, 2017

@PixMichelle @IvankaTrumpHQ Ivanka this is my uncle Jimmy, in Vietnam right after HS graduation. He had no bone spurs, and no Champagne Popsicles pic.twitter.com/dTuWUML5Si — @Penowski (@penowski) May 29, 2017

My grandpa Tom was a medic in Normandy. He saved lives and mourned those lost. You can bet your ass it wasn't with champagne popsicles. pic.twitter.com/spIfCho6eH — Two Ls and two Es (@TwoLsandtwoEs) May 29, 2017

Ivanka Trump HQ's tweet has only 300 likes and more than 2,000 replies, which we all know is a sign you should DELETE DELETE DELETE.

C'mon Ivanka. Even your dad miraculously managed to get it together for Memorial Day.

Today we remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving. Thank you, God bless your families & God bless the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2017

