Memorial Day is when many Americans take the day off work in order to honor and remember those who died while serving the country (and sure, maybe we eat too much and get drunk while remembering them). Even President Donald Trump, who knows maybe four things in total, knows this.
First daughter Ivanka Trump, however, may have missed the memo.
Because earlier today, her website/brand Ivanka Trump HQ posted this tweet in "honor" of Memorial Day. A lot of people didn't find it very honorable.
Never has there been a more tasteless tweet about a more tasteful combination (because champagne popsicles sound great). Because as many have pointed out on Twitter, while champagne and popsicles may be a perfect combo, champagne popsicles and Memorial Day are not.
Sure, Ivanka Trump herself probably didn't tweet this (she's probably too busy helping her husband avoid prison). But either way, a national holiday devoted to commemorating fallen soldiers is probably not the day for your brand to be tweeting about champagne popsicles, when your father is the President of the United States.
(We are still very excited for champagne popsicles though.)
Twitter is trolling the hell out of Ivanka Trump HQ for the tweet which people are calling "insensitive" and the "definition of tone-deaf":
Vets aren't into it:
As this person pointed out, the whole website has re-branded Memorial Day as the "the kick off to summer."
But the best responses are coming from relatives of veterans who are trolling the first daughter by sharing photos of family members who served in the military:
Ivanka Trump HQ's tweet has only 300 likes and more than 2,000 replies, which we all know is a sign you should DELETE DELETE DELETE.
C'mon Ivanka. Even your dad miraculously managed to get it together for Memorial Day.