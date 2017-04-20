Ivanka Trump, White House advisor who just happens to be related to the president, announced that she be donating proceeds from her book, Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success.
As one of the rewritten rules for success, Trump announced that she will donate the unpaid portion of her advance to the National Urban League and the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, and proceeds to charity. That is admittedly nice and good.
In her announcement on Facebook, Ivanka Trump added that she will be forgoing a book tour.
“In light of government ethics rules, I want to be clear that this book is a personal project,” she wrote Thursday in a post on her Facebook page. “I wrote it at a different time in my life, from the perspective of an executive and an entrepreneur, and the manuscript was completed before the election last November.”
She says she won't be doing interviews “out of an abundance of caution and to avoid the appearance of using my official role to promote the book," except for, you know, the announcement that she won't promote her book.
This comes on the heels (perfectly adorable, Ivanka Trump brand kitten heels, available at your local Sears!) of a conflict of interest scandal. The New York Times reported that last week, same day that she dined next to Chinese president Xi Jinping, her brand was awarded three new trademarks.
Another bonus of ethics concerns?
Not being confronted by protesters at bookstores while on your book tour.
It will just have to be Kellyanne Conway who goes on TV to say "Go buy Ivanka's stuff." (Again.)