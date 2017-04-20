Advertising

Ivanka Trump, White House advisor who just happens to be related to the president, announced that she be donating proceeds from her book, Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success.

I’m honored to support @NatUrbanLeague and @BGCA_Clubs with proceeds from my upcoming #WomenWhoWorkBook. These donations will establish a new women’s initiative through the National Urban League's Entrepreneurship Center Program and encourage more girls' participation in STEM through the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. Read more at Facebook.com/IvankaTrump @portfolio_books A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Apr 20, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

As one of the rewritten rules for success, Trump announced that she will donate the unpaid portion of her advance to the National Urban League and the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, and proceeds to charity. That is admittedly nice and good.

In her announcement on Facebook, Ivanka Trump added that she will be forgoing a book tour.

Advertising

“In light of government ethics rules, I want to be clear that this book is a personal project,” she wrote Thursday in a post on her Facebook page. “I wrote it at a different time in my life, from the perspective of an executive and an entrepreneur, and the manuscript was completed before the election last November.”

She says she won't be doing interviews “out of an abundance of caution and to avoid the appearance of using my official role to promote the book," except for, you know, the announcement that she won't promote her book.

Advertising

Ivanka Trump says she doesn't want to promote her book, but the first paragraph of her announcement is literally a promotion pic.twitter.com/n97IjfNxBC — Alana Abramson (@aabramson) April 20, 2017

This comes on the heels (perfectly adorable, Ivanka Trump brand kitten heels, available at your local Sears!) of a conflict of interest scandal. The New York Times reported that last week, same day that she dined next to Chinese president Xi Jinping, her brand was awarded three new trademarks.

Thank you President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan for your visit to the United States 🇺🇸 A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Apr 9, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT

Another bonus of ethics concerns?

Advertising

Not being confronted by protesters at bookstores while on your book tour.

It will just have to be Kellyanne Conway who goes on TV to say "Go buy Ivanka's stuff." (Again.)

"Go buy Ivanka's stuff!"

-- @KellyannePolls Conway speaking from the Trump White House, where ethics go to die.pic.twitter.com/oXwMHgZK5D — John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) February 9, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.