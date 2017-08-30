Advertising

As flooding from Hurricane Harvey continued to wreak havoc on Texas, Donald Trump reflected on—why not—the name of the storm. "It sounds like such an innocent name," he mused. "But it's not innocent."

.@realDonaldTrump "Harvey. It sounds like such an innocent name, but isn't." pic.twitter.com/NuCwZFVG0f — jonathantilove (@JTiloveTX) August 29, 2017

Insofar as a name can be innocent—Hurricane Harvey's certainly not as shocking a name as, like, a Hurricane Voldemort or a Hurricane Adolf—the name "Harvey" has nothing particularly malicious in it. Obviously. It's just a name.

So the comment left everyone rolling their eyes at the commander-in-chief. Instead of demonstrating the competence of the federal government, he was musing on the fact that "Harvey" has a pleasant connotation. How could my friend Harvey do this to us?

One of the exasperated commenters was a woman who knows a little bit about making up names, innocent or otherwise.

J.K. Rowling, retweeting the above, slammed Trump for his response:

Close your eyes. Open a telephone directory. Point at the page. Open your eyes. That's the name of the person who could do better than this. https://t.co/Zd3Feox1Gz — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 29, 2017

"Close your eyes," Rowling instructed the president. "Open a telephone directory. Point at the page. Open your eyes. That's the name of the person who could do better than this."

Ouch.

As the tweet went viral, people would have taken her advice if anyone still had a telephone directory:

Millennials: what's a phone directory? — Robert Hillman (@Robert_Hillman) August 29, 2017

Just tried that.

Got Jar jar Binks.

I have a VERY WEIRD phone directory. — Paul Gallantry (@pjgallantry) August 29, 2017

My finger landed on a cockroach in a pest control ad. I conclude that she is correct. — Somnio (@Key_Somniorum) August 29, 2017

a pet rock could do better than this. — Elizabeth M. (@_ElizabethMay) August 29, 2017

Instead, the conversation turned to whether or not "Harvey" really is an "innocent" name.

My nephew Harvey is gonna be pretty upset when he hears this. — Eugene Blutarski (@GeeJBee71) August 29, 2017

My boy is appalled! 'Such an innocent name' was not what I thought when i named him Harvey. Cos he was named after Mr Kietel — DaisyJane (@daisy_jane35) August 29, 2017

We can all agree on one thing: it's certainly no "Donald."

tbf, Donald is a perfectly lovely name for a pantless duck. 👍 @realDonaldTrump — 🗽 Lisa J. Sohl 🕊✊ (@Globetoppers) August 29, 2017

