As flooding from Hurricane Harvey continued to wreak havoc on Texas, Donald Trump reflected on—why not—the name of the storm. "It sounds like such an innocent name," he mused. "But it's not innocent."
Insofar as a name can be innocent—Hurricane Harvey's certainly not as shocking a name as, like, a Hurricane Voldemort or a Hurricane Adolf—the name "Harvey" has nothing particularly malicious in it. Obviously. It's just a name.
So the comment left everyone rolling their eyes at the commander-in-chief. Instead of demonstrating the competence of the federal government, he was musing on the fact that "Harvey" has a pleasant connotation. How could my friend Harvey do this to us?
One of the exasperated commenters was a woman who knows a little bit about making up names, innocent or otherwise.
J.K. Rowling, retweeting the above, slammed Trump for his response:
"Close your eyes," Rowling instructed the president. "Open a telephone directory. Point at the page. Open your eyes. That's the name of the person who could do better than this."
Ouch.
As the tweet went viral, people would have taken her advice if anyone still had a telephone directory:
Instead, the conversation turned to whether or not "Harvey" really is an "innocent" name.
We can all agree on one thing: it's certainly no "Donald."