Cheating Nazi gets named, shamed and kicked off of Bumble.

Posobiec told Jezebel: "That’s clearly some troll. I have a hot eastern European wife, as everyone knows."
"This certainly isn’t the first time someone has created a fake account to smear a conservative celebrity."
Imagine, if you will, that you are married to a white supremacist, and you find out that your husband has been trying to cheat on you when a dating app had to publicly denounce him.
Jack Posobiec, the notorious alt-right Nazi troll conspiracy theorist, was spotted (or at least his likeness was) on the dating app Bumble.
Bumble is known as the "feminist Tinder," because women have to initiate the conversation, thereby weeding out many harass-y dudes.
Posobiec is known for promoting Pizzagate, the conspiracy theory that claimed Washington pizzeria Comet Ping Pong was being used by Democratic operatives to run a child sex ring. Things got so out of hand that someone shot up the pizza place with an assault-style rifle (luckily no one was hurt, and there were no secret sex dungeons). He also planed "Rape Melania" and "Assassinate Trump" signs at anti-Trump rallies to try and smear the #resistance. Here's him and his wife celebrating Milo Yianoppolous.
He also pushed fake leaks attributed to Moscow that claimed to be from the files of French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron. He also framed an "anti-Trump, open borders drug addict" for the Charlottesville murder, and has been retweeted by the president.
His bio included the words "Polish/Scandanavian [sic]," if you were wondering if he was white enough.
Social engineer Lindsey Ledford found his profile, and gave Bumble (and Twitter) an education on the alt-right.
January 24, 2018
since y'all asked... via @mmfa https://t.co/Mr6bcCXJy8— Lindsey Ledford (@deborahlindseyl) January 24, 2018
here he is inciting sexual violence against women, @bumble_app https://t.co/yHaV6ifTsF via @bernstein— Lindsey Ledford (@deborahlindseyl) January 24, 2018
Attempted adultery is the least of his issues.
this is a real sentence that i wrote pic.twitter.com/dFfjkV07yJ— Lindsey Ledford (@deborahlindseyl) January 24, 2018
After Lindsey slid into his DMs, justice was served.
shortly after that dm, @bumble_app gave him the boot pic.twitter.com/OJnyDQJnWt— Lindsey Ledford (@deborahlindseyl) January 24, 2018
And Bumble publicly distanced themselves from the dude, which is some hilarious, public ownage.
We are so grateful to you, Lindsey, for bringing this to our attention. Our team has removed Jack from our platform. Bumble was founded on the core values of kindness, respect, integrity and equality, and we do not tolerate anyone who does not uphold these values on our platform.— Bumble (@bumble_app) January 24, 2018
Bumble has a strong stance against hate, and our team will continue to do our very best to maintain our platform as a safe, inclusive, and empowering place. Thank you so much for helping us protect the Hive!— Bumble (@bumble_app) January 24, 2018
Don't marry a white supremacist.
A) They're a white supremacist AND
B) The only thing they're faithful to is the ideology of a white superior race.