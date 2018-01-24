Cheating Nazi gets named, shamed and kicked off of Bumble.

UPDATE 5:45 PM

Posobiec told Jezebel: "That’s clearly some troll. I have a hot eastern European wife, as everyone knows."

"This certainly isn’t the first time someone has created a fake account to smear a conservative celebrity."

ORIGINAL POST

Imagine, if you will, that you are married to a white supremacist, and you find out that your husband has been trying to cheat on you when a dating app had to publicly denounce him.

Jack Posobiec, the notorious alt-right Nazi troll conspiracy theorist, was spotted (or at least his likeness was) on the dating app Bumble.

Bumble is known as the "feminist Tinder," because women have to initiate the conversation, thereby weeding out many harass-y dudes.

Posobiec is known for promoting Pizzagate, the conspiracy theory that claimed Washington pizzeria Comet Ping Pong was being used by Democratic operatives to run a child sex ring. Things got so out of hand that someone shot up the pizza place with an assault-style rifle (luckily no one was hurt, and there were no secret sex dungeons). He also planed "Rape Melania" and "Assassinate Trump" signs at anti-Trump rallies to try and smear the #resistance. Here's him and his wife celebrating Milo Yianoppolous.